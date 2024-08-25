Highest And Lowest Graded Seminoles From Florida State's Defeat To Georgia Tech
In what turned out to be the opposite of what anyone expected, Florida State was outmatched by Georgia Tech in Ireland, resulting in the program's first loss to open the season in three years. Strangely enough, Mike Norvell has now been defeated by the Yellow Jackets in two season-openers over his first five years in Tallahassee.
The Seminoles got off to a hot start with a touchdown on their first possession. However, Florida State wouldn't find the end zone again until the fourth quarter and the defense collapsed to surrender a game-winning field goal.
We're going to continue exploring this relatively new idea we started last season and dive into the highest and lowest-graded Seminoles on both sides of the ball from the loss. All of the information below was gathered via Pro Football Focus.
How Does PFF Grade Players?
PFF employs 600 full or part-time analysts who grade every single snap by every single player on offense, defense, and special teams during the game. The grades are calculated on a per-play basis where each play is broken down to grades of -2 to +2 in 0.5 increments. An average or expected play would result in a grade of zero, a game-ending turnover would bring in a grade of -2, and a perfect touchdown throw to win a game would be worth +2.
These apply to every single player on every play. For instance, a quarterback throwing a good pass that is dropped by a wide receiver would earn a positive grade. The wide receiver who dropped the ball would receive a negative grade while the offensive tackle protecting the blind side would get positive marks as well.
Obviously, PFF can't be certain on the assignments of every given player on a play but they grade on what the player is attempting to do. Plays in which there is a question mark can be deferred to as a zero. Hopefully, this provides a little bit of clarification on some of the details you'll view below.
Offense:
Highest Graded Players:
1. Ja'Khi Douglas (76.1) - 28 snaps
Douglas led Florida State with four catches for 55 yards. He had a big third-down conversion in the third quarter and followed that up with a massive catch on fourth down late in the game.
2. Roydell Williams (72.1) - 31 snaps
Williams earned the most touches among the running backs, rushing 12 times for 38 yards and a touchdown. He also caught three passes for 31 yards.
3. DJ Uiagalelei (71.5) - 61 snaps
Uiagalelei was up-and-down during his first start at Florida State. He completed 19/27 passes for 193 yards with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions. Uiagalelei added six rushes for seven yards.
4. Richie Leonard IV (68.5) - 61 snaps
Leonard IV was one of three offensive linemen (Darius Washington, Maurice Smith) to play every snap on offense. He started at left guard but flexed over to right guard at various points of the game.
5. Jaylin Lucas (66.8) - 7 snaps
Lucas didn't see many snaps but he looked electric when he was on the field. He rushed two times for 13 yards while adding a catch for five yards.
Lowest Graded Players:
5. Darion Williamson (54.4) 19 snaps
Williamson didn't end up making a catch in his 19 snaps on the field. Only four wide receivers ended up with at least one reception on Saturday.
4. TJ Ferguson (53.5) - 33 snaps
Ferguson was inserted at left guard at different sequences of the game.
3. Kam Davis (50.4) - 12 snaps
Davis had one rush that gained a single yard and dropped a wide-open pass in the second quarter. He did have a nice block.
2. Brian Courtney (48.1) - 15 snaps
Courtney scored on an early two-point conversion but that doesn't factor into his offensive grade. He didn't end up making a catch.
1. Keiondre Jones (47.9) - 28 snaps
Jones started at right guard and played sparingly throughout the game.
Full Grades:
DEFENSE:
Highest Graded Players:
1. Sione Lolohea (70.5) - 13 snaps
Lolohea graded out as Florida State's top defensive player despite not being credited with a tackle. So that's something.
2. Cam Riley (70.3) - 27 snaps
Riley totaled seven tackles, including four solo stops, in his Florida State debut.
3. Blake Nichelson (67.4) - 18 snaps
Nichelson popped up in limited action, combining with Daniel Lyons for one of Florida State's three tackles for loss in the game. He totaled two tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss.
4. Fentrell Cypress II (66.3) - 52 snaps
Cypress II was one of three defenders to play every snap (Shyheim Brown, Azareye'h Thomas). He totaled one tackle.
5. Kevin Knowles II (65.0) - 26 snaps
Knowles earned the start and the most playing time at nickel after being listed as a co-starter with Earl Little Jr. He prevented a completion on third-down in the second half, recording three tackles and one pass breakup.
Lowest Graded Players:
5. Davonte Brown (47.9) - 31 snaps
Brown had four tackles but was credited with a 33.3% missed tackle rate.
4. DJ Lundy (45.0) - 40 snaps
Lundy had a chance to recover a crucial fumble in the third quarter but didn't come up with it. He had six tackles though he missed 22.2% of his attempts.
3. Byron Turner Jr. (43.8) - 15 snaps
Turner Jr. didn't record any statistics in 15 snaps.
2. Omar Graham Jr. (36.2) - 36 snaps
Graham Jr. was taken advantage of countless times by Georgia Tech. Despite seeing the field for 36 snaps, he didn't make the statsheet.
1. Earl Little Jr. (27.3) - 9 snaps
Little Jr. had one tackle, missing 50% of his attempts.
Full Grades:
