Highest And Lowest Graded Seminoles From FSU's Loss To Boston College
Florida State is 0-2 for the third time in five years under head coach Mike Norvell. Considering the returning talent on the team and the moves the Seminoles made in the transfer portal, the program was expected to compete for a spot in the inagural 12-team College Football Playoff.
Less than two weeks into the regular season, Florida State now finds itself as a cellar dweller in the expanded ACC, ranking No. 17 in the conference. At this point, when you consider how the Seminoles have played so far in 2024, it's hard to even point to six potential wins on the schedule, let alone consider some of the aspirations FSU had just three weeks ago.
We're going to continue exploring this relatively new idea we started last season and dive into the highest and lowest-graded Seminoles on both sides of the ball from the loss. All of the information below was gathered via Pro Football Focus.
How Does PFF Grade Players?
PFF employs 600 full or part-time analysts who grade every single snap by every single player on offense, defense, and special teams during the game. The grades are calculated on a per-play basis where each play is broken down to grades of -2 to +2 in 0.5 increments. An average or expected play would result in a grade of zero, a game-ending turnover would bring in a grade of -2, and a perfect touchdown throw to win a game would be worth +2.
These apply to every single player on every play. For instance, a quarterback throwing a good pass that is dropped by a wide receiver would earn a positive grade. The wide receiver who dropped the ball would receive a negative grade while the offensive tackle protecting the blind side would get positive marks as well.
Obviously, PFF can't be certain on the assignments of every given player on a play but they grade on what the player is attempting to do. Plays in which there is a question mark can be deferred to as a zero. Hopefully, this provides a little bit of clarification on some of the details you'll view below.
Offense:
Highest Graded Players:
1. Kentron Poitier (77.3) - 28 snaps
Poitier led Florida State in receiving with four catches for 79 yards and a touchdown. His 29-yard score in the third quarter was the team's first passing touchdown of the season. Poitier did it all by himself, shaking off a tackle and juking a defender to find the end zone.
2. Jaylin Lucas (69.5) - 12 snaps
Despite Mike Norvell saying he wanted to get Jaylin Lucas more involved, the versatile athlete only saw 12 snaps. Lucas didn't record a rush but did catch two passes for 34 yards, setting up a potential touchdown opportunity that was quickly taken away by a sack and dropped pass in the end zone.
3. DJ Uiagalelei (67.9) - 60 snaps
Uiagalelei struggled pretty heavily so this grade doesn't make much sense. He completed 21/42 passes for 272 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
4. Kam Davis (67.2) - 12 snaps
Davis ended up leading FSU in rushing with three carries for 11 yards. He caught a pass for seven yards, bouncing back from a drop last week.
5. Ja'Khi Douglas (66.7) - 36 snaps
Douglas was among Florida State's top options at wide receiver, catching four passes for 66 yards.
Lowest Graded Players:
5. Robert Scott (48.4) - 40 snaps
Scott started in place of Jeremiah Byers, who is dealing with a lower-body injury. His first start of the season didn't give the Seminoles much of a reason to be confident.
4. Darion Williamson (47.8) - 25 snaps
Williamson caught one pass for five yards on his three targets. DJ Uiagalelei missed him on a wide open throw into the corner of the end zone.
3. Darius Washington (45.5) - 60 snaps
In a concerning development, Washington was a weak spot on Florida State's offensive line against Boston College. The All-ACC selection gave up a multitude of pressures and his missed block on fourth down ultimately led to DJ Uiagalelei's pick.
2. Landen Thomas (40.1) - 14 snaps
Thomas dropped the lone pass that came his way but he did see an uptick in playing time after one snap last week.
1. Kyle Morlock (30.2) - 41 snaps
Morlock was absolutely dreadful, dropping multiple passes, including a touchdown in the first half. He hasn't taken the step forward on the field that he displayed this preseason.
Full Grades:
DEFENSE:
Highest Graded Players:
1. Justin Cryer (72.7) - 36 snaps
After seeing no playing time on defense last week, Cryer ranked third among linebackers with 36 snaps. He recorded four tackles.
2. Kevin Knowles II (71.7) - 24 snaps
Knowles had a big hit early in the game but wasn't heard from much after that.
3. Cam Riley (71.4) - 23 snaps
Riley actually saw his playing time diminish compared to last week. It didn't matter as he led the Seminoles with 10 tackles and a forced fumble.
4. Darrell Jackson (70.8) - 34 snaps
Again, not sure how Jackson is graded this high. He finished with three total tackles.
5. Quindarrius Jones (67.8) - 16 snaps
Jones started to see some action in the second half and he almost came down with an interception. He was credited with one tackle.
Lowest Graded Players:
5. Conrad Hussey (58.2) - 39 snaps
Hussey recorded one total tackle in his first start of the season.
4. DJ Lundy (57.6) - 55 snaps
Lundy recorded eight tackles and a pass breakup. He struggled in coverage once again.
3. Fentrell Cypress II (56.8) - 40 snaps
Cypress II recorded three tackles and left his man open on at least one route downfield that resulted in a third-down conversion.
2. Marvin Jones Jr. (55.2) - 40 snaps
Nowhere to be found on the stat sheet despite 40 snaps. That's bad, to say the least, for Jones Jr. He was constantly out of position and losing contain on the edge. The Seminoles need to have a serious conversation about sending him to the bench.
1. Sione Lolohea (53.1) - 33 snaps
Loloea earned more action but didn't do much with it. He recorded three tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks.
Full Grades:
