Highest and Lowest Graded Seminoles From FSU's Win Against Cal Football
Florida State is 1-3 to begin the 2024 season after snapping its losing streak with a 14-9 victory against the Cal Golden Bears. The Seminoles only scored on two of their 11 offensive possessions but defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and his unit rose up in a big way, surrending just three points in the second half.
A win is a win but Florida State certainly has plenty of things to clean up prior to traveling to SMU next weekend. The Seminoles have to find some sort of success that they can cling to on offense - which just hasn't happened yet.
READ MORE: Two Seminoles Break The Rock After Florida State's First Victory In 2024
We're going to continue exploring this relatively new idea we started last season and dive into the highest and lowest-graded Seminoles on both sides of the ball from the win. All of the information below was gathered via Pro Football Focus.
How Does PFF Grade Players?
PFF employs 600 full or part-time analysts who grade every single snap by every single player on offense, defense, and special teams during the game. The grades are calculated on a per-play basis where each play is broken down to grades of -2 to +2 in 0.5 increments. An average or expected play would result in a grade of zero, a game-ending turnover would bring in a grade of -2, and a perfect touchdown throw to win a game would be worth +2.
These apply to every single player on every play. For instance, a quarterback throwing a good pass that is dropped by a wide receiver would earn a positive grade. The wide receiver who dropped the ball would receive a negative grade while the offensive tackle protecting the blind side would get positive marks as well.
Obviously, PFF can't be certain on the assignments of every given player on a play but they grade on what the player is attempting to do. Plays in which there is a question mark can be deferred to as a zero. Hopefully, this provides a little bit of clarification on some of the details you'll view below.
Offense:
Highest Graded Players:
1. Jaylen Early (75.8) - 69 snaps
Early started for the second straight game with Jeremiah Byers and Robert Scott sidelined due to injuries. He performed much better than last week, playing every offensive snap while grading out as the top player on offense.
2. Ja'Khi Douglas (74.4) - 40 snaps
Douglas caught four of his five targets for 86 yards and the game-winning touchdown. Three of those catches and 70 of the yards came on the scoring drive in the fourth quarter that put the Seminoles ahead on the scoreboard.
3. Jackson West (70.4) - 11 snaps
West wasn't targeted in the passing game but provided some solid blocks to help open up holes on the ground.
4. Lawrance Toafili (67.1) - 55 snaps
Toafili stepped into a significant role in the backfield with Roydell Williams and Jaylin Lucas out. He rushed 17 times for 80 yards and a touchdown while adding two catches for nine yards.
5. Jalen Brown (65.7) - 28 snaps
Brown returned after an injury last week and caught both of his targets for 29 yards.
Lowest Graded Players:
5. Deuce Spann (59.0) - 6 snaps
Spann only played six snaps and didn't record any statistics.
4. Malik Benson (54.5) - 35 snaps
Benson was quiet after a breakout game last week. He finished with -4 receiving yards on two catches and DJ Uiagalelei missed him on a deep shot that could've resulted in a touchdown.
3. Kyle Morlock (53.5) - 64 snaps
Morlock continues to struggle when it comes to consistently catching the ball. He had a bad drop in the second half. Morlock caught three of his six targets for 21 yards.
2. TJ Ferguson (52.1) - 58 snaps
Ferguson started at left guard and played nearly every snap on offense.
1. Brian Courtney (49.9) - 22 snaps
Courtney continues to struggle as a blocker while being a non-factor as a receiver. The Seminoles need to sprinkle Landen Thomas and Amaree Williams into the rotation.
Full Grades:
DEFENSE:
Highest Graded Players:
1. Quindarrius Jones (85.7) - 23 snaps
Jones was among the younger defensive backs who showed up in a big way. He led the team with three passbreakups that all came on the same drive in the first half.
2. Joshua Farmer (84.7) - 50 snaps
Farmer continues to elevate his performance. Following a solid performance against Memphis, he was everywhere on Saturday night. Farmer totaled four tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and a sack. His sack came in the first quarter and Farmer recorded a tackle for loss in each of the final three quarters.
3. Azareye'h Thomas (78.0) - 73 snaps
Thomas played all but three snaps on defense. He recorded five tackles, including three solo stops.
4. Patrick Payton (78.0) - 50 snaps
Payton looked like the player he was billed to be in the preseason against the Golden Bears. He finished with five tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks. Payton's diving sack late in the fourth quarter prevented Fernando Mendoza from scrambling for a touchdown.
5. Blake Nichelson (75.3) - 50 snaps
Nichelson started for the third straight game and played the most snaps out of the linebacker room. He recorded a career-high eight tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss.
Lowest Graded Players:
5. Omar Graham Jr. (57.1) - 26 snaps
Graham Jr. saw the field for the first time since the season opener and didn't do much to inspire. He finished with one tackle.
4. KJ Sampson (55.0) - 6 snaps
Sampson saw a little bit of action in backup duty and didn't record any statistics.
3. Grady Kelly (48.8) - 21 snaps
Kelly was involved in the rotation but did not end up being credited with any statistics.
2. Ja'Bril Rawls (42.3) - 5 snaps
Rawls only played a few snaps but surrendered one catch for 46 yards.
1. Earl Little Jr. (29.7) - 2 snaps
Little Jr.'s playing time continues to dwindle. He gave up a 15 yard catch in just two snaps.
Full Grades:
READ MORE: Florida State Clinches First Win of the Season In 14-9 Decision Over Cal Football
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football Throughout the 2024 Season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Florida State Releases Depth Chart For ACC Game Against Cal
•Three Key Matchups For FSU's Game Against New ACC Foe Cal
• How To Watch Florida State vs. Cal: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
• Mike Norvell Expects At Least One Starter Back For FSU This Weekend