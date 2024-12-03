Highest and Lowest Graded Players From Florida State's Last Game Of The Season
Florida State's 2024 season is over. The Seminoles wrapped up one of the worst campaigns in program history, finishing 2-10 after a 31-11 loss to the Florida Gators on Saturday night. The game was closely contested but the guys wearing garnet and gold were doomed by a whopping eight fumbles, five of which were recovered by the Gators.
The Seminoles conclude the year by dropping seven of their final eight games. Even worse, FSU's offense hasn't recorded 300+ yards of total offense against an FBS opponent since November 11, 2023.
READ MORE: Florida State Reportedly Contacts Dynamic Quarterback Transfer
FSU tightened up the rotation for the final game of the season. All of the information below was gathered via Pro Football Focus.
How Does PFF Grade Players?
PFF employs 600 full or part-time analysts who grade every single snap by every single player on offense, defense, and special teams during the game. The grades are calculated on a per-play basis where each play is broken down to grades of -2 to +2 in 0.5 increments. An average or expected play would result in a grade of zero, a game-ending turnover would bring in a grade of -2, and a perfect touchdown throw to win a game would be worth +2.
These apply to every single player on every play. For instance, a quarterback throwing a good pass that is dropped by a wide receiver would earn a positive grade. The wide receiver who dropped the ball would receive a negative grade while the offensive tackle protecting the blind side would get positive marks as well.
Obviously, PFF can't be certain on the assignments of every given player on a play but they grade on what the player is attempting to do. Plays in which there is a question mark can be deferred to as a zero. Hopefully, this provides a little bit of clarification on some of the details you'll view below.
OFFENSE:
Highest Graded Players:
1. Jeremiah Byers (68.5) - 73 snaps
Byers started in the final game of his college career, playing all but three snaps on offense. The 68.5 grade was his highest of the year.
2. Samuel Singleton Jr. (68.3) - 5 snaps
Singleton rushed two times for 16 yards. He had a 15-yard run that tied for FSU's longest of the game.
3. Ja'Khi Douglas (66.5) - 47 snaps
Douglas concluded his time at FSU with four catches for 33 yards in the loss to the Gators. He led FSU in receiving this year.
4. Lawrance Toafili (65.0) - 47 snaps
Toafili led FSU with nine carries for 43 yards and the lone touchdown on the night. He caught three passes for 39 yards, also a team-high.
5. Amaree Williams (63.7) - 18 snaps
Williams was injured in the second half on a successful fourth down conversion. He caught one pass for 20 yards.
Lowest Graded Players:
5. Roydell Williams (52.6) - 13 snaps
Williams returned to action for the first time since September. He finished with six carries for -1 yard. Williams did have a long rush of eight yards.
4. Robert Scott (51.6) - 20 snaps
Scott replaced Darius Washington at left tackle for a period of the game, earning 20 snaps.
3. TJ Ferguson (44.9) - 76 snaps
Ferguson started and played the entire game. He had the lowest run-blocking grade on the roster (40.6).
2. Luke Kromenhoek (43.5) - 76 snaps
Kromenhoek made his second career start and struggled. He completed 15/28 passes for 140 yards and rushed 21 times for 32 yards. Kromenhoek was sacked eight times and fumbled four times.
1. Kam Davis (41.1) - 14 snaps
Davis rushed five times for three yards and caught a pass for 14 yards. He lost a fumble.
Full Grades:
DEFENSE:
Highest Graded Players:
1. Aaron Hester (74.2) - 12 snaps
Hester only played 12 snaps but he recorded three tackles, tied for seventh on the team.
2. Marvin Jones Jr. (73.2) - 10 snaps
Jones Jr. saw limited action while returning from an injury that kept him out against Charleston Southern. He totaled two tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one sack.
3. Shawn Murphy (72.6) - 13 snaps
Murphy finished third on the team with five tackles in just 13 snaps.
4. Omar Graham Jr. (70.1) - 54 snaps
Graham Jr. saw the most action among linebackers, finishing with seven tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.
5. Ashlynd Barker (70.0) - 20 snaps
Barker totaled four tackles in the loss.
Lowest Graded Players:
5. Byron Turner Jr. (55.9) - 18 snaps
Turner Jr., a redshirt junior, walked on senior night. He got in on one tackle.
4. Shyheim Brown (53.3) - 33 snaps
Brown recorded three tackles and one pass breakup.
3. Daniel Lyons (50.9) - 29 snaps
Lyons recorded one tackle, 0.5 tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks.
2. Kevin Knowles II (48.3) - 23 snaps
Knowles II totaled one tackle in his final appearance at Florida State.
1. KJ Sampson (29.8) - 5 snaps
Sampson had the worst rushing defense grade on the roster. He was credited with one tackle.
Full Grades:
READ MORE: Four-Star Offensive Lineman Flips From Florida State To Georgia Tech
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2024 Season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Mike Norvell Comments On Reported Hiring Of Gus Malzahn As FSU Offensive Coordinator
• FSU Head Coach Mike Norvell Throws Florida Gators Flag Off Midfield, Rips Billy Napier
• Mike Norvell On FSU's Loss To Florida: 'Disappointing Ending To An Awful Season'
• Billy Napier Apologizes For Bench Clearing Brawl After Victory Over FSU