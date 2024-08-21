How To Watch Florida State Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
The No. 10 Florida State Seminoles will play their first international game in program history when they face off against Georgia Tech in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, on August 24. Aviva Stadium's 51,711 capacity is completely sold out as Seminoles, Yellow Jackets, and Dubliners wait eagerly for the ball to fly through the air. The game will also be featured on ESPN's College GameDay for its first international broadcast.
The 'Noles are the defending ACC Champions following a 13-1 campaign and look to hold on to that title, starting off conference play overseas in this highly anticipated matchup. However, there will be many new faces compared to last year's squad after losing 13 players to the 2024 NFL Draft.
Florida State will be replacing Heisman finalist quarterback Jordan Travis with Oregon State transfer DJ Uiagalelei, and first-round defensive end Jared Verse with Georgia transfer Marvin Jones Jr. However, they return 73 players from last year's ACC championship team, including nine All-ACC honorees and two All-Americans. They've added key additions elsewhere, bringing in the No. 7 transfer class last cycle, and should be poised for another successful season.
READ MORE: Ten Thoughts On Florida State's Opening Depth Chart For The 2024 Season
Georgia Tech returns quarterback Haynes King and is coming off of a year where he threw for 2,842 yards and 27 touchdowns and rushed for an additional 737 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. The Seminole defense will have its hands full as the Yellow Jackets also return their top two receivers from last year.
The Yellow Jackets will also be breaking in former Duke defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci, who was brought on in the offseason. Meanwhile, the Seminoles will be without offensive coordinator Alex Atkins who is currently serving a three-game suspension. Senior Analyst Gabe Fertitta will handle the offensive line duties on game day.
The last time the two teams met was in 2022, when the 'Noles ousted the Yellow Jackets 41-16.
Here's how to watch:
Game Information: No. 10 Florida State Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Current Records: Florida State (0-0) vs. Georgia Tech (0-0)
Date/Time: Saturday, August 24, at 12:00 p.m. EST
Where: Dublin, Ireland - Aviva Stadium
TV/Streaming: ESPN
Commentators: Play-by-Play: Joe Tessitore, Analyst: Jesse Palmer, Reporter: Katie George
Radio: Seminole Sports Network and on SiriusXM Radio Channel 82/SXM App
Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT
Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM
Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ
Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS
Bainbridge, Ga. - 101.9 FM - WBGE
Brunswick, Ga - 790 AM - WSFN
Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS
Lake City - 1340 AM - WDSR
Marianna - 100.9 FM - WJAQ
Melbourne - 1060 AM - WIXC
Miami/West Palm Beach - 850 AM - WFTL
Orlando - 660 AM - WDYZ
Panama City - 94.5 FM - WFLF
Pensacola - 92.3 FM - WNRP
Port St Lucie - 1590 AM - WPSL
Tampa - 92.1 FM - WHFS
Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS
Bainbridge, Ga. - 101.9 FM - WBGE
Brunswick, Ga - 790 AM - WSFN
Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS
Spread: FSU -11, (-110), GT +11, (-110)
Over/Under: Over 55.5 (-108), Under 55.5 (-112)
Moneyline: FSU (-470), GT (+360)
Florida State leads the all-time series 15-11-1.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
READ MORE: CBS Sports Projects Florida State To Earn First-Round Bye In CFP, Peach Bowl Bid
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State football throughout the 2024 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Passing Game Ascending With Preseason Winding Down
• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Offense Punches Back With Strong Showing From WRs
• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Kevin Knowles Leads Competitive Charge From DBs
• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Offense Responds But Defense Continues To Compete