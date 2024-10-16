How To Watch Florida State vs. Duke: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
Florida State's season has gotten off to one of the rockiest starts in recent memory as they prepare to go on the road to face the Duke Blue Devils this Friday. Halfway through the season, they've only managed to put one check in the win column and will now head to Durham, NC, as underdogs, hoping to right their ship and begin the second half of the season strong.
The 'Noles are coming off of BYE week, which should favor the team, as injuries have plagued the roster and depth chart all season long. Florida State will be traveling to Durham for the first time since 2017 when they defeated the Blue Devils 17-10.
While FSU ranks second in the ACC and 20th in the country in red zone defense, Florida State's inability to move the ball on offense has hindered the team. Quarterback Brock Glenn will make his fourth career start against Duke after stepping in for DJ Uiagalelei who suffered an injury during the 42-16 loss to SMU.
Over the past four games, the Seminoles have combined for 32 tackles for loss with 14 sacks, and three takeaways. Duke quarterback Maalik Murphy has 1431 passing yards and 14 touchdowns to go along with five interceptions. Duke is averaging 26 points per game and the defense will need a strong showing if they want to leave North Carolina with a win.
Duke's defense under head coach Manny Diaz has allowed 17.5 points per game which is a number that the Seminoles have struggled to hit all season. FSU's Glenn has only started in one game this season and threw for 23 completions, 228 yards and two touchdowns in their last loss against Clemson.
Can the Seminoles break their 2024 losing streak and hold on to their undefeated record against Duke?
Here's how to watch:
Game Information: Florida State Seminoles vs. Duke Blue Devils
Current Records: Florida State (1-5, 1-4 ACC) vs. Duke (5-1, 1-1 ACC)
Date/Time: Friday, October 18, at 7:00 p.m. EST
Where: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium (35,018)
Commentators: Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco, Analyst: Kirk Morrison, Reporter: Dawn Davenport
Radio: Seminole Sports Network or on SiriusXM Radio Channel No. 371
TV/Streaming: ESPN2
Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT
Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM
Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ
Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS
Tampa - 92.1 FM - WHFS
Bainbridge, Ga. - 101.9 FM - WBGE
Brunswick, Ga - 790 AM - WSFN
Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS
Lake City - 1340 AM - WDSR
Marianna - 100.9 FM - WJAQ
Melbourne - 1060 AM - WIXC
Miami/West Palm Beach - 850 AM - WFTL
Orlando - 660 AM - WDYZ
Panama City - 94.5 FM - WFLF
Pensacola - 92.3 FM - WNRP
Port St Lucie - 1590 AM - WPSL
Spread: FSU +3, (-108), Duke -3, (-112)
Over/Under: Over 42.5 (-108), Under 42.5 (-112)
Moneyline: FSU (+130), Duke (-155)
Series History: Florida State leads the all-time series against Duke, 22-0.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
