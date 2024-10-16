Nole Gameday

How To Watch Florida State vs. Duke: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds

Everything you need to know about the Seminoles and the Blue Devils leading up to Friday evening.

Tommy Mire

Oct 5, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Brock Glenn (11) throws the ball as he is pressured by Clemson Tigers linebacker Wade Woodaz (17) during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Florida State's season has gotten off to one of the rockiest starts in recent memory as they prepare to go on the road to face the Duke Blue Devils this Friday. Halfway through the season, they've only managed to put one check in the win column and will now head to Durham, NC, as underdogs, hoping to right their ship and begin the second half of the season strong.

The 'Noles are coming off of BYE week, which should favor the team, as injuries have plagued the roster and depth chart all season long. Florida State will be traveling to Durham for the first time since 2017 when they defeated the Blue Devils 17-10.

While FSU ranks second in the ACC and 20th in the country in red zone defense, Florida State's inability to move the ball on offense has hindered the team. Quarterback Brock Glenn will make his fourth career start against Duke after stepping in for DJ Uiagalelei who suffered an injury during the 42-16 loss to SMU.

Over the past four games, the Seminoles have combined for 32 tackles for loss with 14 sacks, and three takeaways. Duke quarterback Maalik Murphy has 1431 passing yards and 14 touchdowns to go along with five interceptions. Duke is averaging 26 points per game and the defense will need a strong showing if they want to leave North Carolina with a win.

Duke's defense under head coach Manny Diaz has allowed 17.5 points per game which is a number that the Seminoles have struggled to hit all season. FSU's Glenn has only started in one game this season and threw for 23 completions, 228 yards and two touchdowns in their last loss against Clemson.

Can the Seminoles break their 2024 losing streak and hold on to their undefeated record against Duke?

Here's how to watch:

Game Information: Florida State Seminoles vs. Duke Blue Devils

Current Records: Florida State (1-5, 1-4 ACC) vs. Duke (5-1, 1-1 ACC)

Date/Time: Friday, October 18, at 7:00 p.m. EST

Where: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium (35,018)

Commentators: Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco, Analyst: Kirk Morrison, Reporter: Dawn Davenport

Radio: Seminole Sports Network or on SiriusXM Radio Channel No. 371

TV/Streaming: ESPN2

Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT

Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM

Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ

Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS

Tampa - 92.1 FM - WHFS

Bainbridge, Ga. - 101.9 FM - WBGE

Brunswick, Ga - 790 AM - WSFN

Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS

Lake City - 1340 AM - WDSR

Marianna - 100.9 FM - WJAQ

Melbourne - 1060 AM - WIXC

Miami/West Palm Beach - 850 AM - WFTL

Orlando - 660 AM - WDYZ

Panama City - 94.5 FM - WFLF

Pensacola - 92.3 FM - WNRP

Port St Lucie - 1590 AM - WPSL

Spread: FSU +3, (-108), Duke -3, (-112)

Over/Under: Over 42.5 (-108), Under 42.5 (-112)

Moneyline: FSU (+130), Duke (-155)

Series History: Florida State leads the all-time series against Duke, 22-0.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

