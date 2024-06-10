Jersey Numbers And Initial Measurements Released For FSU Football's 2024 Summer Enrollees
The 2024 season is swiftly closing in with a little over a month until Florida State begins preseason camp in Tallahassee. There will be a significant number of new faces on the roster when the Seminoles take the field against Georgia Tech in Ireland after adding 23 high school signees and 17 transfers.
While some of the newcomers were able to go through spring practice with the team, FSU recently welcomed the remainder of its #Tribe24 class to campus. On Monday, the Seminoles updated their online roster, providing a look at the jersey numbers, initial measurements, and other information for the 13 new additions.
Check out some of the important information below.
Transfers:
— Cam Riley, Linebacker
Former School: Auburn
Jersey Number: 18
Height/Weight: 6-foot-5/245-pounds
— Omarion Cooper, Defensive Back
Former School: Colorado
Jersey Number: 21
Height/Weight: 6-foot-0/190-pounds
— Jacob Rizy, Offensive Line
Former School: Harvard
Jersey Number: No. 64
Height/Weight: 6-foot-5/305-pounds
High School Signees:
— Micahi Danzy, Running Back
Jersey Number: 19
Height/Weight: 6-foot-1/180-pounds
— Jake Weinberg, Kicker
Jersey Number: 22
Height/Weight: 5-foot-10/170-pounds
— Ricky Knight III, Defensive Back
Jersey Number: 26
Height/Weight: 6-foot-0/175-pounds
— Amaree Williams, Defensive Lineman
Jersey Number: 40
Height/Weight: 6-foot-4/215-pounds
— DD Holmes, Defensive Lineman
Jersey Number: 52
Height/Weight: 6-foot-6/250-pounds
— Manasse Itete, Offensive Lineman
Jersey Number: 70
Height/Weight: 6-foot-5/290-pounds
— Jonathan Daniels, Offensive Lineman
Jersey Number: 74
Height/Weight: 6-foot-4/280-pounds
— Elijah Moore, Wide Receiver
Jersey Number: 81
Height/Weight: 6-foot-4/200-pounds
— D'Nas White, Defensive Lineman
Jersey Number: 92
Height/Weight: 6-foot-4/335-pounds
— Jamorie Flagg, Defensive Lineman
Jersey Number: 99
Height/Weight: 6-foot-3/300-pounds
Preferred Walk-Ons:
— Zay Parks, Running Back
Jersey Number: 27
Height/Weight: 5-foot-11/195-pounds
— Jeremiah Johnson, Running Back
Jersey Number: 30
Height/Weight: 5-foot-11/215-pounds
— Gav Holman, Linebacker
Jersey Number: 43
Height/Weight: 6-foot-1/230-pounds
— Luke Douglas, Tight End
Jersey Number: 45
Height/Weight: 6-foot-5/220-pounds
— Weston Edwards, Longsnapper
Jersey Number: 49
Height/Weight: 6-foot-2/200-pounds
— Willy Suarez, Wide Receiver
Jersey Number: 85
Height/Weight: 5-foot-10/185-pounds
— William Ross, Defensive Lineman
Jersey Number: 97
Height/Weight: 6-foot-5/250-pounds
