Jersey Numbers And Initial Measurements Released For FSU Football's 2024 Summer Enrollees

The Seminoles have officially added 10 more high school signees and three transfers to their roster ahead of preseason camp.

Dustin Lewis

Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Omarion Cooper (3) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
The 2024 season is swiftly closing in with a little over a month until Florida State begins preseason camp in Tallahassee. There will be a significant number of new faces on the roster when the Seminoles take the field against Georgia Tech in Ireland after adding 23 high school signees and 17 transfers.

While some of the newcomers were able to go through spring practice with the team, FSU recently welcomed the remainder of its #Tribe24 class to campus. On Monday, the Seminoles updated their online roster, providing a look at the jersey numbers, initial measurements, and other information for the 13 new additions.

Check out some of the important information below.

Transfers:

— Cam Riley, Linebacker

Former School: Auburn

Jersey Number: 18

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5/245-pounds

— Omarion Cooper, Defensive Back

Former School: Colorado

Jersey Number: 21

Height/Weight: 6-foot-0/190-pounds

— Jacob Rizy, Offensive Line

Former School: Harvard

Jersey Number: No. 64

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5/305-pounds

High School Signees:

— Micahi Danzy, Running Back

Jersey Number: 19

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1/180-pounds

— Jake Weinberg, Kicker

Jersey Number: 22

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10/170-pounds

— Ricky Knight III, Defensive Back

Jersey Number: 26

Height/Weight: 6-foot-0/175-pounds

— Amaree Williams, Defensive Lineman

Jersey Number: 40

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4/215-pounds

— DD Holmes, Defensive Lineman

Jersey Number: 52

Height/Weight: 6-foot-6/250-pounds

— Manasse Itete, Offensive Lineman

Jersey Number: 70

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5/290-pounds

— Jonathan Daniels, Offensive Lineman

Jersey Number: 74

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4/280-pounds

— Elijah Moore, Wide Receiver

Jersey Number: 81

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4/200-pounds

— D'Nas White, Defensive Lineman

Jersey Number: 92

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4/335-pounds

— Jamorie Flagg, Defensive Lineman

Jersey Number: 99

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3/300-pounds

Preferred Walk-Ons:

— Zay Parks, Running Back

Jersey Number: 27

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11/195-pounds

— Jeremiah Johnson, Running Back

Jersey Number: 30

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11/215-pounds

— Gav Holman, Linebacker

Jersey Number: 43

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1/230-pounds

— Luke Douglas, Tight End

Jersey Number: 45

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5/220-pounds

— Weston Edwards, Longsnapper

Jersey Number: 49

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2/200-pounds

— Willy Suarez, Wide Receiver

Jersey Number: 85

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10/185-pounds

— William Ross, Defensive Lineman

Jersey Number: 97

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5/250-pounds

Dustin Lewis

