Jersey Numbers, Initial Measurements Released For FSU Football's Newcomers
Florida State is still early in the 2025 offseason with the spring semester underway in Tallahassee. The Seminoles will look almost completely different next year with plenty of fresh faces on the coaching staff and on the roster. FSU is adding at least 36 new players to the team through prep recruiting and the transfer portal.
The majority of those players have already arrived on campus and will be with the program this spring. The incoming additions will have an opportunity to go through FSU's Tour of Duty and the slate of spring practices leading up to the summer. This will be an extremely important period for the Seminoles to develop chemistry and confidence following a down year.
On Wednesday, FSU updated its roster to reflect the incoming additions. The jersey numbers and initial measurements for the newcomers are listed below.
0 - WR Duce Robinson (6-foot-6, 220 pounds)
1 - QB Thomas Castellanos (5-foot-11, 195 pounds)
4 - WR Squirrel White (5-foot-10, 167 pounds)
7 - LB Stefon Thompson (6-foot-1, 240 pounds)
8 - DL Deante McCray (6-foot-4, 283 pounds)
9 - QB Kevin Sperry (6-foot-1, 200 pounds)
10 - DL James Williams (6-foot-6, 250 pounds)
13 - DL Deamontae Diggs (6-foot-5, 260 pounds)
13 - TE Randy Pittman (6-foot-2, 225 pounds)
14 - WR Jordan Scott (6-foot-7, 215 pounds)
15 - DB Shamar Arnoux (6-foot-2, 175 pounds)
15 - WR Jayvan Boggs (6-foot-1, 200 pounds)
21 - DB Max Redmon (6-foot-1, 185 pounds)
23 - TE Chase Loftin (6-foot-6, 215 pounds)
29 - LB Caleb LaVallee (6-foot-1, 225 pounds)
31- LB Elijah Herring (6-foot-2, 230 pounds)
35 - LB Ethan Pritchard (6-foot-2, 205 pounds)
51 - C Luke Petitbon (6-foot-2, 295 pounds)
55 - OT Gunnar Hansen (6-foot-5, 330 pounds)
55 - DL Kevin Wynn (6-foot-2, 320 pounds)
57 - OT Micah Pettus (6-foot-7, 350 pounds)
60 - OL Mario Nash Jr. (6-foot-4, 280 pounds)
76 - OG Adrian Medley (6-foot-5, 305 pounds)
83 - WR Tae'shaun Gelsey (6-foot-4, 215 pounds)
87 - TE Markeston Douglas (6-foot-5, 275 pounds)
90 - DL Darryll Desir (6-foot-5, 240 pounds)
91 - DL Tyeland Coleman (6-foot-4, 285 pounds)
93 - DL Mandrell Desir (6-foot-4, 240 pounds)
94 - DL LaJesse Harrold (6-foot-5, 215 pounds)
96 - DL Tylon Lee (6-foot-4, 245 pounds)
97 - DL Jayson Jenkins (6-foot-6, 281 pounds)
