Jordan Travis Praises Brock Glenn Following Performance Against Clemson
The Florida State Seminoles are now 1-5 (1-4 ACC) in the 2024 season following a 29-13 loss to the Clemson Tigers, and while the path to a bowl game narrows each week, the Seminoles may have reached a turning point last night with redshirt-freshman quarterback Brock Glenn.
In his third career start and third start against top 15 opponents, Glenn was 23/41 and threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception. Additionally, Glenn rushed for 15 yards on 5 carries converting on 4th and 10 in the 4th quarter.
Although the Seminoles will need more than a young quarterback with a bright future to get back to the winning side of things, it is hard to deny the fact that Glenn's performance Saturday night gave fans a sense of optimism that really had not been felt since last season, and one former FSU star was quick to share his thoughts regarding Glenn's performance.
Following the game, Travis took to social media to share how proud he was of Glenn, writing "Proud is an understatement. That boy just played his heart out. The future is bright man."
Despite a tragic loss to his time in the garnet and gold, Travis is the FSU record holder for nearly every major stat, including total offense, total touchdowns, quarterback rushing yards, and quarterback rushing touchdowns.
Following his stellar performance in the 11 games he played in 2023, Travis was named ACC Offensive Player of the Year, ACC Player of the Year, and placed fifth in voting for the Heisman Trophy. He was selected in the 5th round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the New York Jets