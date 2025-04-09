Kansas City Chiefs make major announcement on former FSU football standout
The Kansas City Chiefs defense got a little more depth after signing former Florida State standout defensive end Janarius Robinson on Tuesday.
Robinson, a former fourth-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2021 NFL Draft, appeared in 10 games in 2024 but has been limited by injuries.
READ MORE: Florida State Announces 2025 Athletics Hall of Fame Class
The 6'5'' 265-pound Panama City, Florida native recently had a stint with the Las Vegas Raiders over the last two years. It is reported that he will be signing on to a one-year deal in the "Paris of the Plains" as the Chiefs are looking to replace defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton, and Robinson provides NFL experience over the risk of taking a rooking in the upcoming NFL Draft.
He was waived ahead of the 2022 season and later joined the Vikings' practice squad, followed by a short stint with the Philadelphia Eagles. After being waived by the Eagles, he signed with the Raiders' practice squad and was eventually promoted to the active roster on a two-year, $1.85 million deal. In 2024, he played in 10 games for the Raiders, recording five total tackles and half a sack.
Robinson recently served a three-game suspension without pay due to violating the NFL's substance abuse policy and a strong start in Kansas City could be the resurgence his career needs.
He racked up 19 tackles-for-loss, eight sacks, three pass deflections, and two forced fumbles during his five years with the Seminoles. He also led the team in sacks as a senior.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
READ MORE: Scoop from FSU football’s second spring scrimmage
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the spring
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok