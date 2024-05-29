Kickoff Time Announced For FSU Football's Road Matchup With Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Florida State's November 9 game at Notre Dame has been selected for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on NBC and Peacock, it was announced Wednesday.
The Seminoles hold a 6-5 lead in the all-time series, which began in 1981 with a 19-13 FSU victory in South Bend. This season's matchup is the third time in the last four games the teams will compete at Notre Dame Stadium after FSU also traveled there in 2018 and 2020. The teams last met in the 2021 season opener, a Labor Day Sunday primetime showcase in Tallahassee.
Florida State, the defending ACC champions after a 13-0 regular season in 2023, has three game times set for the 2024 season. It was announced earlier this month that FSU's season opener on August 24 against Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland, has been selected for a noon Eastern Time kickoff on ESPN, and the Seminoles' home opener against Boston College on September 2 will be a 7:30 p.m. start also on ESPN.
*Press release courtesy of Florida State Athletics
