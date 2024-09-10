Mike Norvell Believes Memphis Defense Presents Interesting Challenge For FSU
The Florida State Seminoles (0-2, 0-2 ACC) are slated for a home matchup this weekend against the Memphis Tigers (2-0, 0-0 AAC) who are coming off of back-to-back wins to start their season. The 'Noles are coming off of a BYE week and looking to right the rocky ship that has become the start of 2024.
After shutting out North Alabama 40-0 and handidly taking on the Troy Trojans 38-17, Memphis could prove to be a challenge for the Seminoles when they travel to Tallahassee, FL on Saturday.
Head coach Mike Norvell met with the media after Tuesday's practice to discuss what he expects to see from the Tigers. Memphis only allowed 9 of 16 third down conversions against the Trojans, holding them to 4.2 yards per play, and their defense is definitely on Norvell's radar.
"Defensively, this is probably one of the more unique defenses we're going to face on just how they disperse their personnel. They've done a really good job here in these first couple of games," Norvell said. "You look back to the bowl game last year, I mean, trying to get a sense of how they disperse their guys, and they've been really successful, especially in these last three games of how they've played."
Norvell said at the heart of Memphis' defense is a 3-3-5 scheme but how they disperse their linebackers is unique. They held Troy's rushing attack to three yards per carry and just over 100 yards total on 34 attempts. Memphis linebacker Elijah Herring led the defense with 8 tackles, two for a loss, a forced fumble, and a sack last weekend.
"Just how they disperse backers. I mean, there's times they will jump in four down, but it's one of those unique defenses and schemes that have done a really good job," Norvell continued. "They do a nice job tackling in the secondary. I think their backers are two really good players. They’ve got a very active defensive front, so you just got to play with your eyes, you got to play smart."
While the 'Noles will be facing a more balanced attack than what Georgia Tech and Boston College brought, Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan, who broke the school passing touchdown record in his fourth year, could give FSU's secondary a headache trying to prevent him from moving the ball down the field. He's completed 66.7 percent of his passes this season for 469 yards and three scores thus far. However, the opportunity to face a drop-back passer could provide some confidence for the Seminole defensive front.
"He's a talented, talented player. He knows their offense inside out. You can see the confidence and his ability to get the ball out. He's got a quick release, very accurate," Norvell said of Henigan. "Like I said on Monday, he's one of the best quarterbacks in the country, and I mean, he's one of the best players in Memphis history. He’s definitely showed up, and he has them rolling here early this season."
The 'Noles are currently 6.5-point favorites to win the matchup set to kick off at noon on September 14, and there may be fireworks when the Tigers come to town. Florida State will need to secure a victory if they want to salvage a season that has started out bleak.
Norvell's full interview can be seen below.
