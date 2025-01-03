Nole Gameday

Mike Norvell On FSU's Addition Of Caleb LaVallee: 'Dynamic Athlete Who Possesses Great Speed And Explosive Power'

The Seminoles have officially announced the addition of former North Carolina linebacker Caleb LaVallee.

Caleb LaVallee/IG
Transfer linebacker Caleb LaVallee signed with Florida State, head coach Mike Norvell announced Friday.

"I'm excited we are adding Caleb to our program,” Norvell said. “He's a dynamic athlete who possesses great speed and explosive power. He gained great experience in his first start in the bowl game, where he led his team in tackles, and was one of the most impactful special teams players as a freshman this past season. Caleb plays the game with great physicality, and I believe he will continue to develop into a top linebacker and be a tremendous fit for what we are looking for in the Nole Family."

Caleb LaVallee | LB | 6-1 | 225 | Smyrna, Ga. | Whitefield Academy/North Carolina

Florida State’s full 2025 signing class is below:

FLORIDA STATE FOOTBALL 2025 SIGNING CLASS

Name                                                  Pos.      Ht.         Wt.          Hometown    High School/Previous Schools
Shamar Arnoux                              DB         6-2         175          Fort Lauderdale, Fla.    Carrollton HS (Ga.)

Jayvan Boggs                                   WR        6-1         200          Cocoa, Fla.                               Cocoa HS

Thomas Castellanos                   QB         5-11      196          Waycross, Ga.                   Ware County HS/Boston College/UCF

Tyeland Coleman                          DL          6-4         285          Terry, Miss.            Terry HS/Northwest Mississippi CC

Darryll Desir                                    DL          6-5         240          Miami, Fla.                             Norland HS

Mandrell Desir                                DL          6-4         240          Miami, Fla.                             Norland HS

Markeston Douglas                     TE           6-5         275          Brownsville, Tenn.                   Haywood HS/Arizona State/FSU

Tae’Shaun Gelsey                         WR        6-4         215          Jacksonville, Fla.              Riverside HS

Gunnar Hansen                             OL          6-5         330          Boca Raton, Fla.                  St. Thomas Aquinas HS/Vanderbilt

LaJesse Harrold                             DL          6-5         215          Tampa, Fla.                             Gaither HS

Ousmane Kromah                        RB          6-1         215          Leesburg, Ga.                Lee County HS

Caleb LaVallee                               LB          6-1         225          Smyrna, Ga.                             Whitefield Academy/North Carolina

Tylon Lee                                           DL          6-4         245          Pace, Fla.                                      Pace HS

Chase Loftin                                    TE           6-6         215          Omaha, Neb.             Millard South HS

Teriq Mallory                                    WR        6-5         190          New Haven, Conn.                  Cheshire Academy

Deante McCray                              DL          6-4         283          Jacksonville, Fla.               Sandalwood HS/Western Kentucky

Adrian Medley                                OL          6-5         305          Pensacola, Fla.    Pensacola HS/UCF

Mario Nash Jr.                                 OL          6-4         280          De Kalb, Miss.      Kemper County HS

Luke Petitbon                                  OL          6-2         295          Annapolis, Md.         Gonzaga College HS/Wake Forest

Micah Pettus                                   OL          6-7         350          Madison, Ala.              James Clemens HS/Ole Miss

Randy Pittman Jr.                          TE           6-2         225          Panama City, Fla.      Mosley HS/UCF

Sean Poret                                        OL          6-5         270          Atlanta, Ga.                      Riverwood HS

Ethan Pritchard                              LB          6-2         205          Sanford, Fla.                      Seminole HS

Max Redmon                                   DB         6-1         185          West Palm Beach, Fla.           Cardinal Newman HS

Brunno Reus                                   P/K         6-0         190          Sarasota, Fla.                          Venice HS

Duce Robinson                              WR        6-6         220          Phoenix, Ariz. Pinnacle HS/Southern California

Jordan Scott                                     WR        6-7         215          Lynchburg, Va.   Appomattox County HS/Southwest Mississippi CC

Kevin Sperry                                     QB         6-1         200          Denton, Texas                           Guyer HS

Zae Thomas Jr.                               DB         6-2         190          Fort Lauderdale, Fla.            American Heritage

Stefon Thompson                         LB          6-1         240          Charlotte, N.C.                                Vance HS/Nebraska/Syracuse

James Williams                             DL          6-6         250          Parkville, Mo.                  Park Hill South HS/Nebraska/Iowa Central CC

Kevin Wynn Jr.                                 DL          6-2         320          Greensboro, Ga.  Greene County HS

Published
