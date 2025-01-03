Mike Norvell On FSU's Addition Of Caleb LaVallee: 'Dynamic Athlete Who Possesses Great Speed And Explosive Power'
Transfer linebacker Caleb LaVallee signed with Florida State, head coach Mike Norvell announced Friday.
"I'm excited we are adding Caleb to our program,” Norvell said. “He's a dynamic athlete who possesses great speed and explosive power. He gained great experience in his first start in the bowl game, where he led his team in tackles, and was one of the most impactful special teams players as a freshman this past season. Caleb plays the game with great physicality, and I believe he will continue to develop into a top linebacker and be a tremendous fit for what we are looking for in the Nole Family."
READ MORE: Florida State Lands Promising North Carolina Linebacker Transfer Caleb LaVallee
Caleb LaVallee | LB | 6-1 | 225 | Smyrna, Ga. | Whitefield Academy/North Carolina
Florida State’s full 2025 signing class is below:
FLORIDA STATE FOOTBALL 2025 SIGNING CLASS
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School/Previous Schools
Shamar Arnoux DB 6-2 175 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Carrollton HS (Ga.)
Jayvan Boggs WR 6-1 200 Cocoa, Fla. Cocoa HS
Thomas Castellanos QB 5-11 196 Waycross, Ga. Ware County HS/Boston College/UCF
Tyeland Coleman DL 6-4 285 Terry, Miss. Terry HS/Northwest Mississippi CC
Darryll Desir DL 6-5 240 Miami, Fla. Norland HS
Mandrell Desir DL 6-4 240 Miami, Fla. Norland HS
Markeston Douglas TE 6-5 275 Brownsville, Tenn. Haywood HS/Arizona State/FSU
Tae’Shaun Gelsey WR 6-4 215 Jacksonville, Fla. Riverside HS
Gunnar Hansen OL 6-5 330 Boca Raton, Fla. St. Thomas Aquinas HS/Vanderbilt
LaJesse Harrold DL 6-5 215 Tampa, Fla. Gaither HS
Ousmane Kromah RB 6-1 215 Leesburg, Ga. Lee County HS
Caleb LaVallee LB 6-1 225 Smyrna, Ga. Whitefield Academy/North Carolina
Tylon Lee DL 6-4 245 Pace, Fla. Pace HS
Chase Loftin TE 6-6 215 Omaha, Neb. Millard South HS
Teriq Mallory WR 6-5 190 New Haven, Conn. Cheshire Academy
Deante McCray DL 6-4 283 Jacksonville, Fla. Sandalwood HS/Western Kentucky
Adrian Medley OL 6-5 305 Pensacola, Fla. Pensacola HS/UCF
Mario Nash Jr. OL 6-4 280 De Kalb, Miss. Kemper County HS
Luke Petitbon OL 6-2 295 Annapolis, Md. Gonzaga College HS/Wake Forest
Micah Pettus OL 6-7 350 Madison, Ala. James Clemens HS/Ole Miss
Randy Pittman Jr. TE 6-2 225 Panama City, Fla. Mosley HS/UCF
Sean Poret OL 6-5 270 Atlanta, Ga. Riverwood HS
Ethan Pritchard LB 6-2 205 Sanford, Fla. Seminole HS
Max Redmon DB 6-1 185 West Palm Beach, Fla. Cardinal Newman HS
Brunno Reus P/K 6-0 190 Sarasota, Fla. Venice HS
Duce Robinson WR 6-6 220 Phoenix, Ariz. Pinnacle HS/Southern California
Jordan Scott WR 6-7 215 Lynchburg, Va. Appomattox County HS/Southwest Mississippi CC
Kevin Sperry QB 6-1 200 Denton, Texas Guyer HS
Zae Thomas Jr. DB 6-2 190 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. American Heritage
Stefon Thompson LB 6-1 240 Charlotte, N.C. Vance HS/Nebraska/Syracuse
James Williams DL 6-6 250 Parkville, Mo. Park Hill South HS/Nebraska/Iowa Central CC
Kevin Wynn Jr. DL 6-2 320 Greensboro, Ga. Greene County HS
READ MORE: Ex-FSU Offensive Coordinator Played Pivotal Role in Five-Star OL's Flip to LSU
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Six Former FSU Basketball Players File Lawsuit Against Leonard Hamilton Over NIL Payments
• Linebacker Transfer From ACC Program To Visit Florida State
• Florida State True Freshman Defender Entering NCAA Transfer Portal
• Former FSU DT Leads NFL Rookies In Sacks, Climbs LA Rams History Books