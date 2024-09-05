Newcomer Roundup: How Are FSU's Transfers And Freshmen Stacking Up?
Florida State set out to reload rather than rebuild after the program was snubbed from the College Football Playoff in December. The Seminoles hit the NCAA Transfer Portal harder than ever over the offseason, acquiring 17 players who began their careers at other college programs, three more than any of head coach Mike Norvell's previous portal classes.
At the same time, FSU signed 23 prospects from the high school ranks with #Tribe24 being the program's top-rated prep class since Norvell arrived in Tallahassee. That meant the Seminoles added a total of 40 new scholarship players to a roster replacing a significant amount of production from the ACC Championship team last year.
Through two games, the majority of Florida State's new pieces haven't lived up to what we were expecting when they joined the program. Only 16 of the offseason additions have played so far with transfers such as Omarion Cooper, Tomiwa Durojaiye, Jacob Rizy, and Shawn Murphy yet to see the field. Plus, Jaylin Lucas and Earl Little Jr. have been on the field for less than 20 snaps.
In what isn't a major surprise, just two of FSU's 23 true freshmen have seen action; running back Kam Davis and tight end Landen Thomas. More faces in #Tribe24 should begin to get involved as the season progresses.
Though just eight-quarters of football has been played, a lot has already happened and the first of three BYE weeks this season is upon us. There's no better time than now to dive into how Florida State's newcomers are stacking up with a look at snap counts, PFF grades, and stats.
Transfers:
— DJ Uiagalelei, Quarterback
Snaps: 121
PFF Grade: 71.1
Stats: 40/69 passing, 465 yards, one touchdown, one interception, 14 rushes, two yards
— Richie Leonard IV, Offensive Lineman
Snaps: 121
PFF Grade: 64.9
Stats: Two starts
— Marvin Jones Jr., Defensive End
Snaps: 77
PFF Grade: 51.2
Stats: Two tackles
— Malik Benson, Wide Receiver
Snaps: 76
PFF Grade: 63.2
Stats: Seven catches, 72 yards
— Jalen Brown, Wide Receiver
Snaps: 72
PFF Grade: 57.2
Stats: Three catches, 26 yards
— Davonte Brown, Safety
Snaps: 56
PFF Grade: 48.6
Stats: Seven tackles
— TJ Ferguson, Offensive Lineman
Snaps: 55
PFF Grade: 51.7
Stats: Has contributed off the bench in both games
— Roydell Williams, Running Back
Snaps: 54
PFF Grade: 65.2
Stats: 15 rushes, 48 yards, one touchdown, five catches, 46 yards
— Cam Riley, Linebacker
Snaps: 50
PFF Grade: 59.8
Stats: 17 tackles, one forced fumble
— Sione Lolohea, Defensive End:
Snaps: 46
PFF Grade: 67.6
Stats: Three tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks
— Grady Kelly, Defensive Tackle
Snaps: 30
PFF Grade: 74.1
Stats: Four tackles
— Earl Little Jr., Cornerback
Snaps: 19
PFF Grade: 40.5
Stats: Two tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack
— Jaylin Lucas, Running Back
Snaps: 19
PFF Grade: 81.4
Stats: Two rushes, 13 yards, three catches, 39 yards
— Tomiwa Durojaiye, Defensive Tackle
Snaps: 0
PFF Grade: N/A
Stats: N/A
— Omarion Cooper, Defensive Back
Snaps: 0
PFF Grade: N/A
Stats: N/A
— Jacob Rizy, Offensive Lineman
Snaps: 0
PFF Grade: N/A
Stats: N/A
— Shawn Murphy, Linebacker
Snaps: 0
PFF Grade: N/A
Stats: N/A
High School Signees:
— Kam Davis, Running Back
Snaps: 24
PFF Grade: 62.1
Stats: Four rushes, 11 yards, one catch, seven yards
— Landen Thomas, Tight End
Snaps: 15
PFF Grade: 53.0
Stats: N/A
— Luke Kromenhoek, Quarterback
Snaps: 0
PFF Grade: N/A
Stats: N/A
— Micahi Danzy, Running Back
Snaps: 0
PFF Grade: N/A
Stats: N/A
— Lawayne McCoy, Wide Receiver
Snaps: 0
PFF Grade: N/A
Stats: N/A
— Elijah Moore, Wide Receiver
Snaps: 0
PFF Grade: N/A
Stats: N/A
— BJ Gibson, Wide Receiver
Snaps: 0
PFF Grade: N/A
Stats: N/A
— Camdon Frier, Wide Receiver
Snaps: 0
PFF Grade: N/A
Stats: N/A
— Amaree Williams, Tight End
Snaps: 0
PFF Grade: N/A
Stats: N/A
— Jon Daniels, Offensive Lineman
Snaps: 0
PFF Grade: N/A
Stats: N/A
— Manasse Itete, Offensive Lineman
Snaps: 0
PFF Grade: N/A
Stats: N/A
— Jayden Todd, Offensive Lineman
Snaps: 0
PFF Grade: N/A
Stats: N/A
— Tye Hylton, Offensive Lineman
Snaps: 0
PFF Grade: N/A
Stats: N/A
— DD Holmes, Defensive End
Snaps: 0
PFF Grade: N/A
Stats: N/A
— D'Nas White, Defensive Tackle
Snaps: 0
PFF Grade: N/A
Stats: N/A
— Jamorie Flagg, Defensive Tackle
Snaps: 0
PFF Grade: N/A
Stats: N/A
— Jayden Parrish, Linebacker
Snaps: 0
PFF Grade: N/A
Stats: N/A
— Timir Hickman-Collins, Linebacker
Snaps: 0
PFF Grade: N/A
Stats: N/A
— Charles Lester III, Defensive Back
Snaps: 0
PFF Grade: N/A
Stats: N/A
— Cai Bates, Defensive Back
Snaps: 0
PFF Grade: N/A
Stats: N/A
— Ricky Knight III, Defensive Back
Snaps: 0
PFF Grade: N/A
Stats: N/A
— Jamari Howard, Defensive Back
Snaps: 0
PFF Grade: N/A
Stats: N/A
— Jake Weinberg, Kicker
Snaps: 0
PFF Grade: N/A
Stats: N/A
