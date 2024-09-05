Observations From Florida State's BYE Week Practice
Florida State returned to the practice fields on Thursday morning with the team trying to recover from an 0-2 start. It was an up-and-down day with some promising sequences on both sides of the ball but the Seminoles have a lot of things to clean up as well with just over a week remaining until they face Memphis in Doak Campbell Stadium.
Head coach Mike Norvell noted after practice that it was more of a "training camp" type of session for FSU with the team focused on trying to figure out what's gone wrong early in 2024. It seemed like the coaches were bringing a ton of energy to the field and doing their part to raise the intensity but the players have to match that edge for everything to come together.
NoleGameday was in attendance for the entire session and we jotted down some observations from multiple position groups. The Seminoles will have a few days off before diving fully into Memphis prep.
— Ryan Fitzgerald is Florida State's leading scorer through two games with 12 total points. He had another perfect day of practice, drilling kicks from 32 yards (x2), 42 yards, and 44 yards. Jake Weinberg was wide left from 44 yards out on a windy and gloomy day in Tallahassee.
— I didn't notice any NFL scouts in attendance today.
OFFENSE:
— DJ Uiagalelei was the sharpest out of the quarterback unit on the day. I'd call it an inconsistent outing with some throws he'd like to have back, but like we saw on Monday night, Uiagalelei's skill players didn't do much to help him at times. He did have a stretch in the middle of practice where the arm talent and precision were on full display. Uiagalelei hit Malik Benson with a deep shot for a touchdown and fired a tough throw that traveled outside to the sideline for a connection with Ja'Khi Douglas. Later on, Uiagalelei put the perfect amount of touch on a pass to Darion Williamson in the back of the end zone. I still feel like the speed of his decision-making needs to be a little quicker.
— Brock Glenn misfired on a short throw to Lawayne McCoy but came back with a completion to the receiver on the sideline before hitting the true freshman in stride near the goal line. He took advantage of a miscommunication by the defense to find Deuce Spann wide open in the back corner of the end zone - similar to a throw that Uiagalelei missed against Boston College. Glenn showed off his wheels late in practice with a run where he got up to the second level. It was an inconsistent day overall.
— Sophomore wide receiver Hykeem Williams missed Florida State's first two games of the season. Last, Norvell mentioned he was "hopeful" that Williams would be back in the lineup against Boston College which makes it seem he's moving closer to a return. Williams flashed on Thursday, running a nifty route that created space for a catch while matched up with a veteran in the defensive backfield. He pulled down a short pass from Uiagalelei in 7-on-7 and got open on the sideline for another grab as the drill progressed.
— Darion Williamson even had a few media members saying "wow" with a highlight catch on Thursday. He went vertical for a nasty grab on the sideline on a pass that was thrown slightly too high by the quarterback. It didn't matter as Williamson made the play anywhere. It felt like a nice outing for the veteran where he was showing up in each portion of practice.
— Kam Davis showed up the most amongst the running backs. He had a physical run in team drills where he flat out ran over a defender and found open space up the sideline. Caziah Holmes pulled off a nice move early on that led to a run into the secondary. Roydell Williams was active early but didn't find a ton of room.
— Elijah Moore showed off his athleticism with a vertical catch on the sideline. It was reminiscent of the play Williamson made early in the day.
— Micahi Danzy reached low to scoop up a pass out of the backfield. A good response after an earlier drop.
— Overall, the skill players put too many balls on the ground. The protection felt hit or miss as well.
DEFENSE:
— Justin Cryer got into the backfield for a tackle for loss in team work. Fellow sophomore Blake Nichelson noted after practice that he feels like Cryer has taken on a leadership role. He was certainly one of the more vocal players on the field on Thursday.
— Cam Riley nearly picked off DJ Uiagalelei on a short throw. He read the play before the ball was snapped and jumped the route but was unable to come up with the interception.
— Shyheim Brown was flying around at certain points. He had a nice pass deflection in 1-on-1's.
— Fentrell Cypress II showed up with an excellent recovery to break up a pass. He recognized the ball coming towards his man and got back into position while reaching in front of the receiver to deflect the throw.
— Patrick Payton came away with a sack after getting into the backfield on a play where no one was open downfield.
— Edwin Joseph deflected a pass late in practice.
