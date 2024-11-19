Tuesday Practice Observations For Florida State Prior To Charleston Southern
Florida State practiced on Tuesday morning with the team preparing for its second to last game of the 2024 season. After not attending practice during the BYE week, this was the first chance for NoleGameday and other media outlets to observe the Seminoles since changes were made to the coaching staff. Senior offensive analyst Gabe Fertitta continued to work with the offensive line, graduate assistant Guy Lemonier Jr. handled the wide receivers, and interim defensive coordinator Randy Shannon had control of the defense.
It felt like the energy was at a decent level and I thought the physicality and competitiveness were where they needed to be. The execution on both sides was pretty inconsistent but the effort is still there from the Seminoles.
READ MORE: Former FBS Coach With Ties To Mike Norvell Spotted At Florida State’s Practice
NoleGameday had multiple staff members in attendance for the entire session and we jotted down some observations from various position groups. The Seminoles will hold another open practice on Wednesday.
— Former Southern Miss offensive coordinator Chip Long was at practice. You can read more about him HERE.
— Ryan Fitzgerald connected from 47 yards out to cap off a drive early in practice. Jake Weinberg was good from 44 yards during the special teams period but Fitzgerald was wide on his attempt from the same distance.
OFFENSE:
— The quarterbacks were solid for the most part and both looked slightly more confident running the offense compared to the last few weeks. Brock Glenn got into a rhythm during the middle of practice, hitting Darion Williamson in stride with a deep shot that resulted in a touchdown. Williamson got a step on Ja'Bril Rawls to create enough space on the play. Later in the period, Glenn stepped up in the pocket to avoid pressure and found Kentron Poitier while on the run. He fired a dart over the middle to Kyle Morlock in 1-on-1's. A defender was in a good position on the play but the throw led the tight end to an open pocket.
Glenn did throw a pick late in practice but he responded from the miscue by completing three straight passes.
— Luke Kromenhoek had his moments on the day as well, taking some chances on throws to the middle of the field. He connected with Hykeem Williams early in practice on a pass to the sideline. Kromenhoek found Amaree Williams wide open down the sideline for a touchdown in team drills. He also tossed an accurate pass to Darion Williamson in 7-on-7.
— Micahi Danzy came down with the catch of the day with a tremendous effort on the sideline. He turned back to track a pass sailing his way, eventually leaping into the air and snagging it over a defender. It was a big moment for the true freshman, who has struggled with drops at different junctures.
— Amaree Williams was active throughout the day. He caught a short pass and shrugged off a defender for extra yardage in team drills early in practice. Williams contorted and dove for an off-target pass in 1-on-1's. He followed up his aforementioned touchdown with a physical catch down the seam, bouncing off a defender as he made the grab.
— Caziah Holmes was running with a purpose. He got into the second level multiple times, including a scamper to the right where he shrugged off an arm tackle.
— Malik Benson had a strong showing in 1-on-1's, beating Azareye'h Thomas with contested sideline catches on back-to-back reps.
— BJ Gibson was consistently getting open throughout the day. He left a younger defensive back in the dust with a shifty route over the middle in 1-on-1's.
DEFENSE:
— Ricky Knight III took advantage of an off-balance offensive player, jumping on a short pass over the middle for an interception he took the opposite way for a pick-six. Walk-on defensive back Christian White leaped on a throw to the middle of the field for a pick on Brock Glenn late in practice.
— Darrell Jackson showed off some hustle, chasing down Luke Kromenhoek for a tackle for loss.
— Cam Riley stuck with one of the running backs on a route out of the backfield, leaping into the air and deflecting a pass that likely would've gone for a touchdown.
— Patrick Payton and Sione Lolohea quickly converged on the pocket on one play in team drills, meeting at the quarterback to share a sack.
— Blake Nichelson showed off his athleticism with a quick read and stop on a running back in team drills. DeMarco Ward also popped up in the running game a few times.
— Ashlynd Barker delivered enough contact on Brian Courtney to force a pass breakup.
— Cai Bates recovered and caught up with true freshman Lawayne McCoy on a deep ball, getting into position to deflect the pass.
READ MORE: Kickoff Time, TV Info Announced For FSU's Rivalry Game Against Florida Gators
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2024 Season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Could Florida State Debut Its Turquoise Uniforms This Weekend?
• FSU Assistant Coach Reportedly Interviews For Southern Miss Head Coach Opening
• FSU Head Coach Mike Norvell Provides Ideal Timeline For Coaching Hires
• Florida State Running Back Could Return For Season-Finale Against Florida Gators