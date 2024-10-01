Tuesday Practice Observations For Florida State Prior To Clemson
Florida State started off Clemson game week with practice on Tuesday morning as the team tries to get back on the right track. To be honest, I didn't think it was the type of day the Seminoles needed with one of their tougher games of the season coming up in just a few days. The energy felt low (just check out the pre-practice race!) and the execution wasn't very crisp, especially on offense.
The quarterbacks simply missed too many throws and were inconsistent throughout the day. I thought they settled in late in practice but the performance left a lot to be desired. At the same time, the skill players and the offensive line didn't do much to help the quarterbacks out with a variety of drops and other miscues. Hopefully, tomorrow will be better.
NoleGameday was in attendance for the entire session and we jotted down some observations from multiple position groups. The Seminoles return to practice on Wednesday morning.
— The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers had representatives viewing practice.
— Ryan Fitzgerald connected from 25 yards, 28 yards, and 41 yards (x2). Jake Weinberg was pure from 28 yards out.
OFFENSE:
— Like I mentioned in the opening paragraph, the quarterbacks definitely had their fair share of misses on Tuesday but there were some good moments as well. For the most part, it felt like Glenn made smart decisions about where he wanted to go with the football. He hit Kyle Morlock in stride with a nice throw in 1-on-1's. That led to chunk plays in team drills where Glenn found Kentron Poitier down the sideline before a well-placed throw to Brian Courtney on the opposite of the field. His mobility also popped up as Glenn had a few scrambles that helped turn potential negative plays into positive gains.
— Luke Kromenhoek got off to a slow start and was picked off early in the practice. Following that, he began to find his groove, starting with a deep shot to Darion Williamson that hit the veteran wide receiver in stride. Kromenhoek followed that up with two more big plays in 7-on-7, hitting BJ Gibson deep between two defenders and connecting with Micahi Danzy down the sideline. He also found Brian Courtney in stride as the tight end worked over the middle and wrapped things up with a pass to Morlock on the sideline.
— BJ Gibson was probably the most impressive receiver on the roster on Tuesday, coming down with multiple big plays. The true freshman is progressing in the right direction and just continues to put in the work. Gibson had the catch of the day in 1-on-1's, tracking a deep shot and leaping at the right time with a defender in front of him to reel it in. He hauled in another deep ball late in practice.
— Lawrance Toafili scored a touchdown on the first play of practice, cutting up the middle behind good blocking from the rest of the offense. He stood out amongst the running backs. Caziah Holmes also put together a few big runs.
— Deuce Spann had an impressive catching, leaping and extending both hands to snag a pass as he fell to the turf.
DEFENSE:
— Azareye'h Thomas was flying around on defense and made a few notable plays. He exploded from the outside for a sack early in practice and had a tremendous pass breakup later in the day. Thomas made the play purely off effort in 1-on-1's, fighting with the receiver as the ball arrived and ripping it out as the two went to the ground. On his next rep in the period, Thomas easily dislodged a receiver off their original route and forced an incompletion.
— Not sure if it was a fumble or incompletion but either way, KJ Sampson came barrelling through the offensive front and took advantage of a miscue by the offense. He picked up a loose ball and took it the other way for a touchdown. Sampson showed up with his pass rush earlier in practice, fighting off a block and getting a hand on Brock Glenn's arm as he threw to force an inaccurate pass.
— Ashlynd Barker tipped a pass into the air and walk-on linebacker AJ Cottrill intercepted it early in practice. Defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. shouted 'Way to make a play, Ash' as Barker trotted back to the sidelines.
— Patrick Payton showed up with multiple pressures. He was able to record at least one sack and had a tackle for loss in the second half of practice.
— KJ Kirkland broke up a pass near the sideline in 7-on-7.
— Conrad Hussey made a good play on the ball, deflecting a pass as it arrived to a receiver to force an incompletion.
— Earl Little Jr. nearly picked off a pass on a diving attempt but couldn't come up with it.
