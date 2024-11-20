Wednesday Practice Observations For Florida State Prior To Charleston Southern
Florida State practiced for the second straight day on Wednesday morning as the non-conference matchup against Charleston Southern draws closer. Despite the windy and overcast conditions in Tallahassee, the Seminoles took the field with plenty of energy and enthusiasm.
I thought the team competed at a high-level but there were some lapses in execution such as drops or blown coverages. The offense created more big plays than yesterday while the defense did a solid job of applying pressure on the quarterback.
NoleGameday had multiple staff members in attendance for the entire session and we jotted down some observations from various position groups. The Seminoles won't hold another open practice prior to the game on Saturday.
— The New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers, New York Giants, and had representatives viewing the session.
— Ryan Fitzgerald connected from 36 yards, 46 yards, and 47 yards. Jake Weinberg was pure from 36 yards out.
OFFENSE:
— I felt like Luke Kromenhoek was the more inconsistent of the two quarterbacks but the good moments were a lot of fun. He directed an impressive two-minute drive that resulted in a 47-yard field goal to begin practice. Kromenhoek showed off his mobility and elusiveness in the pocket with a few scrambles where he ran away from pressure and got out of bounds for a positive gain. Kromenhoek found Landen Thomas twice in the period and hit Amaree Williams up the sideline with just a couple of seconds on the clock to set up the kick.
Later in practice, Kromenhoek delivered a deep ball to Elijah Moore for a big play in 1-on-1's. He had a well-placed pass to Darion Williamson in stride for a touchdown in 7-on-7.
— Brock Glenn had a nice day as well. His best rep was a touchdown throw to Elijah Moore where the quarterback looked like he was going to toss a short pass before lofting a deep ball to the true freshman. Glenn sprinted around 50 yards to celebrate with Moore after the play. Late in practice, he found BJ Gibson in the middle of the defense with an accurate pass. Glenn also fired into a tight window for a touchdown connection with Amaree Williams.
— Kentron Poitier made the catch of the day for the offense with a ridiculous grab on the sideline where he turned back and snagged a fast ball with Azareye'h Thomas all over him.
— Lawayne McCoy caught a touchdown in the corner of the end zone in 1-on-1's. He made an impressive catch late in the day, leaning out and extending his body to get in position for a pass with a defender in the area.
— Brian Courtney ran a nifty route in 1-on-1's, easily creating space for a catch over the middle.
DEFENSE:
— Patrick Payton had his moments throughout the day, especially in third-down work. His hustle showed up on one rep as he sprinted to stop a skill player after the catch, forcing a fumble that ultimately bounced out of bounds. On the next play, Payton batted down a pass at the line of scrimmage. He was involved in multiple stops on the goal line as practice progressed.
— Azareye'h Thomas was active in coverage, not surrendering much over the course of the practice. He nearly picked off a deep ball in 1-on-1's and had an athletic one-handed deflection in the corner of the end zone to prevent a touchdown.
— Kevin Knowles came away with a pick on the sideline. Shawn Murphy was the beneficary of a fumbled handoff, scooping it up and sprinting the opposite direction.
— Edwin Joseph broke up a pass over the middle in 1-on-1's. On his next rep, he wasn't fooled by Hykeem Williams off the line of scrimmage, walling him off and working in front of the receiver for a one-handed pass deflection.
— Darrell Jackson didn't let Kromenhoek escape for a scramble in third down work. The quarterback stepped up in the pocket to take off but Jackson reached over with one hand and pulled him back for the sack.
— Tomiwa Durojaiye came right up the middle for a sack in the period.
— Ashlynd Barker recovered after a catch from Brian Courtney, punching the ball out and recovering the fumble.
— Grady Kelly deflected a pass at the line of scrimmage in red zone work.
