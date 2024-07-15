Nole Gameday

Who Are The Top 10 Highest-Rated Players On FSU Football's Defense In College Football 25?

It's going to be a lot of fun to play with Florida State's defense in College Football 25.

Dustin Lewis

Tuesday is a day worth noting on the calendar with the official release of EA Sports College Football 25 arriving across the country.

Florida State is one of the top teams in the game due to the amount of talent the Seminoles will field on both sides of the ball. The defense ranks No. 11 in the country with an 83 overall rating. The unit could be elite again this season with the presence of defensive end Patrick Payton, cornerback Azareye'h Thomas, safety Shyheim Brown, and defensive tackles, Darrell Jackson and Joshua Farmer.

Who are the ten highest-rated players on Florida State's defense in College Football 25?

10. Sione Lolohea, Defensive End

Overall Rating: 82

9. Davonte Brown, Free Safety

Overall Rating: 82

8. Marvin Jones Jr., Defensive End

Overall Rating: 84

7. DJ Lundy, Linebacker

Overall Rating: 84

6. Joshua Farmer, Defensive Tackle

Overall Rating: 85

5. Fentrell Cypress II, Cornerback

Overall Rating: 87

4. Darrell Jackson, Defensive Tackle

Overall Rating: 88

3. Azareye'h Thomas, Cornerback

Overall Rating: 88

2. Shyheim Brown, Strong Safety

Overall Rating: 89

1. Patrick Payton, Defensive End

Overall Rating: 90

