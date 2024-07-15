Who Are The Top 10 Highest-Rated Players On FSU Football's Defense In College Football 25?
Tuesday is a day worth noting on the calendar with the official release of EA Sports College Football 25 arriving across the country.
Florida State is one of the top teams in the game due to the amount of talent the Seminoles will field on both sides of the ball. The defense ranks No. 11 in the country with an 83 overall rating. The unit could be elite again this season with the presence of defensive end Patrick Payton, cornerback Azareye'h Thomas, safety Shyheim Brown, and defensive tackles, Darrell Jackson and Joshua Farmer.
Who are the ten highest-rated players on Florida State's defense in College Football 25?
10. Sione Lolohea, Defensive End
Overall Rating: 82
9. Davonte Brown, Free Safety
Overall Rating: 82
8. Marvin Jones Jr., Defensive End
Overall Rating: 84
7. DJ Lundy, Linebacker
Overall Rating: 84
6. Joshua Farmer, Defensive Tackle
Overall Rating: 85
5. Fentrell Cypress II, Cornerback
Overall Rating: 87
4. Darrell Jackson, Defensive Tackle
Overall Rating: 88
3. Azareye'h Thomas, Cornerback
Overall Rating: 88
2. Shyheim Brown, Strong Safety
Overall Rating: 89
1. Patrick Payton, Defensive End
Overall Rating: 90
