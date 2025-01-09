13 Former Florida State Stars Advance To NFL Playoffs
Following a thrilling regular season, the NFL playoffs are arriving this weekend with 16 franchises still in the hunt for a Super Bowl. Florida State will be well-represented in the postseason with 13 former Seminoles competing across eight different teams.
The former FSU stars are headlined by Pro Bowl safety Derwin James, who suits up for the Los Angeles Chargers. James is the NFL's AFC Defensive Player of the Month for December and totaled 93 tackles, ten tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, seven pass deflections, and one interception this season. Cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. is also with Los Angeles but has been on Injured Reserve with a shoulder injury since October.
The Chargers will be taking on the Houston Texans on Saturday, January 11, at 4:30 p.m. with the game being televised on CBS and Paramount+. Longtime veteran defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. is a member of the Texans. He's recorded 31 tackles, three tackles for loss, three sacks, two fumble recoveries, and two pass deflections in 13 appearances. Edwards Jr. plays a key role on the defensive front alongside Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter.
The West Coast 'Noles have flourished in 2024-25 with outside linebacker Jared Verse and defensive lineman Braden Fiske putting together outstanding rookie campaigns for the Los Angeles Rams. As of now, the Rams are set to host the Minnesota Vikings in LA on Monday, January 13 at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN and ABC but the game could be moved to Glendale due to the ongoing fires across California.
Verse and Fiske each played in 17 games this season. Verse was named to the Pro Bowl after totaling 66 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and two pass deflections. Fiske came away with 44 tackles, ten tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. Defensive lineman Keir Thomas is a member of LA's practice squad.
Running back Cam Akers is in his second stint with the Vikings after being traded to the franchise by the Houston Texans in October. Akers finished the regular season with 104 carries for 444 yards and two touchdowns while catching 14 passes for 68 yards and three more scores. He's Minnesota's second-leading rusher.
Continuing with a productive rookie class, wide receiver Keon Coleman has been a contributor for the Buffalo Bills despite missing some time with a hand injury. Coleman has hauled in 29 receptions for 556 yards and four touchdowns. Buffalo will host the Denver Broncos on Sunday, January 12, at 1 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+.
The Philadelphia Eagles are a Super Bowl contender once again this postseason and are scheduled to host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 12, at 4:30 p.m. on FOX. Veteran defender Joshua Sweat continues to play a big role on defense, recording 41 tackles, nine tackles for loss, eight sacks, and two pass deflections. Wide receiver Johnny Wilson is in his rookie season with the Eagles, catching five passes for 38 yards and a touchdown in limited playing time.
One of the matchups of the weekend will likely be the NFC battle between the Washington Commanders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game is scheduled to kick off on Sunday, November 12, at 8:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock. Offensive lineman Bobby Hart is on Washington's practice squad and was recently elevated for the final game of the regular season.
The Kansas City Chiefs are vying for their third consecutive ring and won't play this weekend after locking up the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a 15-2 record. Defensive lineman Derrick Nnadi has already won three Super Bowls with the Chiefs and is searching for more hardware. He recorded 11 tackles while contributing in the rotation. Fellow defensive lineman Fabien Lovett is a rookie and a member of Kansas City's practice squad.
