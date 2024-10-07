Buffalo Bills' Keon Coleman Record Explosive Touchdown Against Houston Texans
Former Florida State star wide receiver Keon Coleman has worn many hats during his football career. From becoming an All-American to earning first-team All-ACC honors in three separate categories, the 6'4", 215-pound wide receiver has accelerated his rookie season at the next level with the Bills on the field. This could culminate in an Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign after being selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft by Buffalo with the No. 33 overall pick.
After leading an ACC Championship team in receiving yards and touchdowns at FSU in 2023, Coleman has found a rhythm with Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Despite their 23-20 loss to the Houston Texans, Coleman has been a valuable target, scoring two touchdowns in five games with nine receptions for 175 yards.
The Bills currently sit atop the AFC East and could have hit paydirt in the young rookie out of Opalousas, LA.
While Coleman won't be competing for an ACC Championship repeat, the Bills have made a strong case as a playoff contender in a division that has shown to be lackluster heading into midseason. With the Miami Dolphins' struggles at quarterback, a polarizing personality in future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers with the Jets, and a Patriots team that, for lack of a better phrase, has been rebuilding a fallen dynasty, Buffalo has emerged as a team that could contend for a title and beyond.
It should be no surprise to FSU fans that Coleman has had success as a rookie. The future seems bright, and the way the 2024 NFL season progresses can only help Coleman's case as he continues to progress as an explosive playmaker.
