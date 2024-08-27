Every Florida State Seminole Who Made An NFL Roster In 2024
Cut downs are complete and initial 53-man rosters have been realized for the beginning of the 2024 season. 27 former Florida State Seminoles were included across 19 different franchises. 26 of those players are on active rosters while quarterback Jordan Travis was placed on the New York Jets' reserve/non-football injury list.
Interestingly enough, all ten of Florida State's picks in the most recent draft made their respective teams. Defensive tackle Fabien Lovett (Chiefs), safety Akeem Dent (Chargers), and linebacker Kalen DeLoach (Buccaneers) were recently released but could wind up on practice squads. Offensive lineman Cam Erving (Texans), defensive tackle Robert Cooper (Dolphins), and defensive end Keir Thomas (Rams) ended up being cut as well.
It's worth noting that the ranks could increase in the near future. Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook recently visited the Dallas Cowboys and is looking to find a new home with the season right around the corner.
Check out the full list of every Seminole on an NFL team in 2024.
Arizona Cardinals:
Trey Benson, Running Back (1st year)
Atlanta Falcons:
Eddie Goldman, Defensive Tackle (8th year, didn't play in 2022 or 2023)
Baltimore Ravens:
N/A
Buffalo Bills:
Keon Coleman, Wide Receiver (1st year)
Carolina Panthers:
Jammie Robinson, Safety (2nd year)
Chicago Bears:
DeMarcus Walker, Defensive End (8th year)
Cleveland Browns:
Dustin Hopkins, Kicker (11th year)
Jameis Winston, Quarterback (10th year)
Dallas Cowboys:
N/A
Denver Broncos:
N/A
Detroit Lions:
N/A
Green Bay Packers:
N/A
Houston Texans:
Mario Edwards Jr., Defensive End (10th year)
Cam Akers, Running Back (5th year)
Cut: Cam Erving, Offensive Lineman (10th year)
Indianapolis Colts:
N/A
Jacksonville Jaguars:
Ronald Darby, Cornerback (10th year)
Jarrian Jones, Cornerback (1st year)
Kansas City Chiefs:
Derrick Nnadi, Defensive Tackle (7th year)
Cut: Fabien Lovett, Defensive Tackle (1st year)
Las Vegas Raiders:
Janarius Robinson, Defensive End (4th year)
Los Angeles Chargers:
Derwin James, Safety (7th year)
Asante Samuel Jr., Cornerback (4th year)
Cut: Akeem Dent, Safety (1st year)
Los Angeles Rams:
Jared Verse, Defensive End (1st year)
Braden Fiske, Defensive Tackle (1st year)
Cut: Keir Thomas, Defensive End (3rd year)
Miami Dolphins:
Jalen Ramsey, Cornerback (9th year)
Cut: Robert Cooper, Defensive Tackle (2nd year)
Minnesota Vikings:
N/A
New England Patriots:
Jaheim Bell, Tight End (1st year)
New Orleans Saints:
N/A
New York Giants:
Graham Gano, Kicker (15th year)
Brian Burns, Defensive End (6th year)
New York Jets:
Jermaine Johnson II, Defensive End (3rd year)
Jordan Travis, Quarterback (1st year, on reserve/non-football injury list)
Philadelphia Eagles:
Josh Sweat, Outside Linebacker (7th year)
Johnny Wilson, Wide Receiver (1st year)
Pittsburgh Steelers:
N/A
San Francisco 49ers:
Tatum Bethune, Linebacker (1st year)
Renardo Green, Cornerback (1st year)
Seattle Seahawks:
N/A
Tampa Bay Buccaneers:
N/A
Cut: Kalen DeLoach, Linebacker (1st year)
Tennessee Titans:
N/A
Washington Commanders:
N/A
