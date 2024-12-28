Former Florida State Star Progressing In Return From Injury For San Francisco 49ers
Former Florida State star linebacker Tatum Bethune is nearing the end of his rookie season with the San Francisco 49ers. After making the roster as a seventh-round selection, Bethune sprained his MCL in November and has been sidelined for the past five games. However, he's nearing a return to game action.
Earlier this week, the 49ers opened the 21-day practice window for Bethune to return from Injured Reserve. It's possible that he could suit up as soon as Monday night against the Detroit Lions.
Bethune has appeared in nine games during the 2024 season, totaling two tackles and a fumble recovery. He's primarily been a contributor on special teams and a reserve on defense. Fellow former Seminole Renardo Green is also in his first year with the 49ers.
Prior to his professional career, Bethune spent two seasons at Florida State after also playing for UCF. During his time with the Seminoles, Bethune appeared in 26 games, making 21 starts, and recorded 154 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, three pass deflections and one interception. He was an honorable mention All-ACC selection in 2022 before being named third-team All-ACC in 2023. Bethune also won FSU's Monk Bonasorte Award and Bobby Bowden Leadership Award.
Bethune's lone interception at Florida State came in the fourth quarter of the ACC Championship victory against Louisville. At the time, the Cardinals were driving for a go-ahead score before Bethune ended their hopes with a pick in the end zone.
