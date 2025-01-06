Former FSU Defensive Back Declares For 2025 NFL Draft
Former Florida State defensive back Greedy Vance, Jr. announced his intentions to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft on Monday after one season with the USC Trojans. Vance, a redshirt senior spent his sophomore and junior years with the 'Noles after transferring in from Louisville in 2022. Vance elected to transfer to USC following a 13-1 ACC Championship season and Orange Bowl appearance at Florida State.
READ MORE: Standout Utah State Running Back Transfer Lists Florida State In Top-Six
The Letter of Gratitude- Greedy Vance
First and foremost, I want to thank God for His blessings and guidance
throughout my journey. I am incredibly grateful to the University of Southern California; my teammates, and the entire Trojan family for their unwavering love and support. To Coach Lincoln Riley, Coach D'Anton Lynn, Coach Henny, Coach Belk, and Coach Wylie thank you for believing in my character and ability to come in and play aside some great individuals who turned to be my brothers for life. First and foremost, l want to praise God for allowing me to persevere when faced with hurdles and uncertainties. My unwavering faith in God has transformed trials into triumphs and obstacles into opportunities, and l am excited as God's will unravels in my life.
I also want to express my heartfelt appreciation for my time at Louisville and Florida State. To Coach Norvell, thank you for pushing me to be my best every day, setting the standard and expectation on how to train and perform every chance you get. Thank you, Coach Dave Johnson, for taking care of me and ensuring I was always handling my business the right way. To Coach Surtain, I am forever grateful for how you prepared me for this moment and related to me as a person. It's been a blessing to play for someone whose jersey inspired me every day in my high school locker room. To my FSU teammates, thank you for the brotherhood, the countless memories, and for holding me accountable to the high standards we set as a team. Your support, camaraderie, and shared dedication made this journey unforgettable.
During his time in Tallahassee, FL, the 5'10'' 170 pound Kenner, LA native played in 27 games tallying 34 tackles, four interceptions, and a fumble recovery. He followed that up with 29 tackles and one interception in 11 games with the Trojans in 2024.
If invited, Vance would compete at the 2025 NFL Combine, which starts on February 27, for a spot in the NFL Draft, which starts on April 24.
READ MORE: Florida State Lands Promising North Carolina Linebacker Transfer Caleb LaVallee
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Six Former FSU Basketball Players File Lawsuit Against Leonard Hamilton Over NIL Payments
• Linebacker Transfer From ACC Program To Visit Florida State
• Florida State True Freshman Defender Entering NCAA Transfer Portal
• Former FSU DT Leads NFL Rookies In Sacks, Climbs LA Rams History Books