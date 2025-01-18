Former FSU Star Jameis Winston Embraces Crab Legs Meme In Hilarious Fashion
Former Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston has developed into a folk hero during his NFL career. Winston has become beloved by the masses, not just for his unique pregame speeches and highly entertaining play, but also because he's able to embrace a meme.
In a world where it's easy to get offended, Winston would rather roll with the punches and take on a lighthearted stance. During his time in Tallahassee, he was known for his aficionado of crustaceans, namely crab legs.
With the Super Bowl coming up, Winston took advantage by dropping a hilarious promotion centered around free crab legs with a seafood company.
"What's up, ya'll? Jameis here. As you make your plans for the big game, go right now to get a pound of free crab legs with a purchase of $250 or more."
So, maybe they're not exactly free, but it seems like a good deal if you're looking to take your pick of the ocean before kickoff on February 9. Winston has created plenty of noise across the NFL this season and it doesn't look like he plans on slowing down anytime soon.
The former No. 1 overall pick spent the 2024 season on a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns. He started in seven games following Deshaun Watson's season-ending injury, completing 181/296 passes for 2,121 yards with 13 touchdowns to 12 interceptions along with one rushing score. Winston is set to be a free agent this offseason.
Reflecting On Jameis Winston's Career At Florida State
Winston signed with Florida State as a five-star prospect in the 2012 class under former head coach Jimbo Fisher. After sitting behind EJ Manuel during his first year on campus, he burst onto the national scene as a redshirt freshman, guiding the Seminoles to an undefeated record and a victory against Auburn in the final BCS National Championship. Winston became the youngest Heisman Trophy winner at the time, completing 257/384 passes for 4,057 yards with 40 touchdowns to ten interceptions while rushing for 219 yards and four more scores.
The Alabama native finished his college career with a 26-1 overall record as a starter with the lone defeat coming his final appearance with the Seminoles in the College Football Playoff against Oregon. Winston is tied for second in program history in career passing touchdowns (65) and sits third in career passing yards (7,964). He ranks first in single-season touchdown passes (40). Winston had his jersey retired by Florida State in 2023.
Despite moving on from FSU a decade ago, Winston is still adored by the fanbase and is always shown love whenever he's in town.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
DL Eddie Goldman - Atlanta Falcons
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
DL DeMarcus Walker - Chicago Bears
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
QB Jameis Winston - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Jacksonville Jaguars
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
OLB Josh Sweat - Philadelphia Eagles
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
