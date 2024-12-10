Former FSU Star Jared Verse Epically Trolls LA Rams' Teammate, Former Miami Hurricane
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a stunning 44-42 victory over the Buffalo Bills last week and currently sit second in the AFC West at 7-6. Multiple former Florida State stars make up the Rams' defense, including players like defensive end Jared Verse and defensive tackle Braden Fiske. Another star on defense is former Miami Hurricane safety Kam Kinchens, who played against the two former Seminoles in 2022 and 2023 in one of college football's most historic rivalries.
Kinchens' former team started 2024 out strong, finishing with a 10-2 record but were unable to make it to the ACC Championship and earn themselves a College Football Playoff bid. Instead, they were selected to face off against the Iowa Cyclones, who are coming off a Big 12 Championship loss to Arizona State, in the Pop-Tart Bowl on December 28.
Sometimes rivalries go beyond the collegiate level, and Verse gave his new teammate a playful jab at the situation down in Coral Gables, FL, by hilariously filling his locker with boxes of Pop-Tarts as a nod to their former rivalry.
While the Seminoles are coming off of a 2-10 season that most would like to forget, it is good to see that the players in the locker room in LA are still having fun. It will be interesting to see the back-and-forth between the two as the season progresses.
The Rams are set to take on the San Fransisco 49s on Thursday, December 12, with a kickoff time of 7:15 p.m.
