Jacksonville Jaguars' Jarrian Jones Records First Career Sack Against Tennessee Titans

The rookie cornerback showcased his speed in the Jags' 10-6 win over the Titans.

Tommy Mire

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) is introduced before an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Packers edged the Jaguars 30-27 on a last-second field goal. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) is introduced before an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Packers edged the Jaguars 30-27 on a last-second field goal. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Former Florida State cornerback Jarrian Jones continues to make an impact in his rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jones had a steady climb in Tallahassee that culminated with a 2023 ACC Championship.

He was selected in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft with the No. 96 pick overall and has played in 12 regular season games, starting in two. With 21 tackles, three passes defended, and an interception, Jones added a sack to his resume during his rookie campaign.

Trailing early in the fourth quarter against the Tennesee Titans, Jones was able to squeeze under offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere off of a speedy blitz on quarterback Will Levis. Jones ran an official 4.38 at the 2024 NFL Combine and showcased that speed on the first sack of his career.

The Jaguars would eventually win the game 10-6. Shutting down an offensive drive on a third and six are plays FSU fans are used to seeing out of the young Magee, MS native. Jones spent four seasons at FSU after transferring from Mississippi State, recording 84 tackles, 15 pass deflections, and five interceptions.

He recorded 25 tackles in 2023 alone, with five tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble, and three interceptions. He was an All-ACC Honorable Mention and was named the FSU Most Improved Defensive Player. Jones was also the first player in FSU history and the only player nationally in 2023 with a sack, tackle for loss, forced fumble, fumble recovery, and interception in a single game.

The Jaguars are currently No. 3 in the AFC South and are set to face the New York Jets on Sunday, December 15 at noon EST.

Tommy Mire
