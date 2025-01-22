New York Jets Pass-Rusher, Former FSU Star Reacts To Hiring Of New Head Coach
Much like many franchises across the NFL, the New York Jets have gone through a head coaching change after moving on from Robert Saleh (and interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich) following a 5-12 season that left the "Gang Green" near the bottom of the AFC East.
The man tapped to take up the lead role in East Rutherford, New Jersey is former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, a former New York Jet himself, being drafted in the first-round of the 1994 NFL Draft. Glenn spent eight seasons with the Jets and the past four years in Detroit coaching the Lions defense.
Former Florida State star defensive end Jermaine Johnson II seemed to be pleased with the hire as he took to social media to express his satisfaction. Johnson was drafted by the Jets in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the No. 26th pick overall.
READ MORE: Georgia Bulldogs Offer Four-Star Florida State Defensive Back Commitment
Johnson has spent the last three years with the Jets earning Pro Bowl honors in 2023. Although limited due to injury in 2024, he has become a staple on the Jets defensive line with a career 10 sacks, 88 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss, 21 quarterback hits, a safety, forced fumble, and an interception.
When asked how fired up he was about the hire, Johnson's response resembled what most opposing offensive lines see while he's charging through them in the trenches.
The Jets honed in on Glenn, a three-time Pro Bowler, after reportedly interviewing 16 candidates for the position. He's spent 14 years in the NFL as a player and has made coaching stops with the Cleveland Browns (2014-15), New Orleans Saints (2016-20), and the Detroit Lions (2021-25).
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
DL Eddie Goldman - Atlanta Falcons
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
DL DeMarcus Walker - Chicago Bears
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
QB Jameis Winston - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Jacksonville Jaguars
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
OLB Josh Sweat - Philadelphia Eagles
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
READ MORE: FSU Football Won’t Hold Spring Showcase Due to Doak Campbell Stadium Renovations
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU's Mike Norvell Optimistic Regarding Addition Of QB Thomas Castellanos: 'A True Spark'
• Florida State's Mike Norvell Thinks Seminoles Hit "Home Run" With Transfer Portal Haul