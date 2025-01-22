New York Jets Pass-Rusher, Former FSU Star Reacts To Hiring Of New Head Coach

Nole Gameday

The people of New Jersey are happy with the Jets' new hire, especially Jermaine Johnson.

May 23, 2023; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets defensive end Jermaine Johnson (52) warms up during OTA s at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Jones-Imagn Images
Much like many franchises across the NFL, the New York Jets have gone through a head coaching change after moving on from Robert Saleh (and interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich) following a 5-12 season that left the "Gang Green" near the bottom of the AFC East.

The man tapped to take up the lead role in East Rutherford, New Jersey is former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, a former New York Jet himself, being drafted in the first-round of the 1994 NFL Draft. Glenn spent eight seasons with the Jets and the past four years in Detroit coaching the Lions defense.

Former Florida State star defensive end Jermaine Johnson II seemed to be pleased with the hire as he took to social media to express his satisfaction. Johnson was drafted by the Jets in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the No. 26th pick overall.

Johnson has spent the last three years with the Jets earning Pro Bowl honors in 2023. Although limited due to injury in 2024, he has become a staple on the Jets defensive line with a career 10 sacks, 88 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss, 21 quarterback hits, a safety, forced fumble, and an interception.

When asked how fired up he was about the hire, Johnson's response resembled what most opposing offensive lines see while he's charging through them in the trenches.

The Jets honed in on Glenn, a three-time Pro Bowler, after reportedly interviewing 16 candidates for the position. He's spent 14 years in the NFL as a player and has made coaching stops with the Cleveland Browns (2014-15), New Orleans Saints (2016-20), and the Detroit Lions (2021-25).

