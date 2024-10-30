Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cut Former FSU Linebacker For Second Time
The NFL can simply be a brutal business. It's an unforgiving league for those on the fringe of 53-man rosters and practice squads.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released rookie linebacker Kalen DeLoach from their practice squad, according to the league's transaction wire. This is the second time the franchise has cut DeLoach as they originally waived him at the end of training camp due to an injury. The Buccaneers recently brought back him back for another stint earlier this month but decided to move on in favor of adding veteran cornerback Troy Hill to the roster.
Tampa Bay is dealing with a plethora of injuries on offense and defense. It remains a possibility that DeLoach will return to the franchise once things begin to stabilize. He stood out during the preseason with his performance in practice but a groin injury limited him down the stretch. DeLoach recorded seven tackles in two preseason games, including five stops against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
There is also a chance another team could be impressed enough but what DeLoach has put on film so far during his professional career.
The Georgia native is coming off a noteworthy career at Florida State where he totaled 212 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, two interceptions, 11 pass deflections, and a defensive touchdown.
DeLoach was a crucial leader on the field and in the locker room as he helped guide the Seminoles to back-to-back double-digit win seasons during his final two years with the program. DeLoach was named a second-team All-ACC selection in 2023 as Florida State took home its first ACC Championship in nine years.
