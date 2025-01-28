Three former Florida State standouts measure in at Reese's Senior Bowl
Measurements for the three former Florida State football players participating in the Reese's Senior Bowl have been announced. Cornerback Azareye'h Thomas, defensive lineman Joshua Farmer, and placekicker Ryan Fitzgerald's specifications have been made public as they head into the Senior Bowl and eventually the 2025 NFL Draft.
Azaraeye'h Thomas has been listed as just above 6'1" and 191 pounds. His hand length is just above 10 inches, with arms and wingspan coming in at 32.48 inches and 77.28 inches respectively.
Despite FSU's 2-10 season, Thomas provided some optimism and security on one portion of the football field. He had a career year, starting in all 12 games and totaling 52 tackles, two tackles for loss, four pass deflections, and one interception. Thomas played the most snaps (755) of any Seminole and logged nearly 200 more snaps than the next closest defender (Patrick Payton, 579).
As for defensive lineman Josh Farmer, he's listed as just above 6'2" and 314 pounds. His hand length is also above 10 inches, with arms and wingspan coming in at 35.28 inches and 88.48 inches respectively.
Farmer had a good year as well, starting in all 12 games, totaling 32 tackles, with 8.0 tackles for loss and 4 sacks for FSU.
And for kicker Ryan Fitzgerald, he's listed as just above 5'10" and 195 pounds. His hand length is just above eight inches, with arms and wingspan coming in at 30.38 inches and 70.78 inches respectively.
After a shaky start in his first three years with the Seminoles, he made about 65% of his kicks. However, in 2023 and 2024, Fitzgerald only missed three field goal attempts (19-21 in 2023, 13-14 in 2024), making him one of the most efficient kickers in the country.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
DL Eddie Goldman - Atlanta Falcons
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
DL DeMarcus Walker - Chicago Bears
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
QB Jameis Winston - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Jacksonville Jaguars
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
OLB Josh Sweat - Philadelphia Eagles
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
