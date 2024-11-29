Nole Gameday

Expected Recruiting Visitor List For Florida State's Game Against Florida Gators

Which recruits are expected in Doak Campbell Stadium for Florida State's final game of the year?

Dustin Lewis

Ousmane Kromah/Twitter
In this story:

The curtain will close on Florida State's 2024 season on Saturday night. After snapping a six-game losing streak last weekend, the Seminoles have a chance to end the campaign on a positive note with an upset victory against the Florida Gators.

The contest against the Gators was previously announced as a sell-out with Florida State looking for its third straight victory in the Sunshine Showdown. The Seminoles will also be celebrating senior day with 22 players set to be honored prior to kickoff.

The stands in Doak Campbell Stadium will be filled with fans as well as recruits from various classes. FSU is expecting nearly 60 recruits to attend the game, including 17 prospects who are members of the 2025 class, which is notable considering the Early Signing Period opens next week. The list includes eight prospects committed to the Seminoles; five-star offensive lineman Solomon Thomas, four-star offensive lineman Marion Nash Jr., four-star defensive tackle Kevin Wynn, four-star wide receiver EJ White, four-star wide receiver Darryon Williams, three-star linebacker Ethan Pritchard, three-star defensive back Max Redmon, and three-star kicker Brunno Reus.

There are a ton of other names worth monitoring who enter the weekend committed to other programs, including five-star defensive tackle Justus Terry (Georgia), four-star running back Ousmane Kromah (Georgia), four-star defensive tackle Myron Charles (Texas), and four-star linebacker Tavion Wallace (Arkansas), among others.

READ MORE: Florida State Wide Receiver Becomes First Seminole To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

The recruits listed below are either expected to visit by Florida State, have been personally confirmed by us, or shared their intentions on social media.

2025:

Four-Star Running Back Ousmane Kromah (Georgia commit)

Tight End Jayden Beasley

Three-Star Wide Receiver Tae'Shaun Gelsey (UF commit)

Wide Receiver Shanard Clower

Five-Star Offensive Lineman Solomon Thomas (FSU commit)

Four-Star Offensive Lineman Mario Nash Jr. (FSU commit)

Three-Star JUCO Defensive End Rashod Bradley (Oklahoma State commit)

Five-Star Defensive Tackle Justus Terry (Georgia commit)

Four-Star Defensive Tackle Kevin Wynn (FSU commit)

Four-Star Defensive Tackle Myron Charles (Texas commit)

Three-Star JUCO Defensive Tackle Tyeland Coleman

Four-Star Linebacker Tavion Wallace (Arkansas commit)

Four-Star Linebacker Kellen Wiley Jr.

Three-Star Linebacker Ethan Pritchard (FSU commit)

Three-Star Defensive Back Max Redmon (FSU commit)

Three-Star Defensive Back Lo'Kavion Jackson (Mississippi State commit)

Three-Star Defensive Back/Athlete O'Lontae Dean

Three-Star Kicker Brunno Reus (FSU commit)

2026:

Four-Star Running Back Damarius Yates (Mississippi State commit)

Running Back Cam Phinizee

Four-Star Wide Receiver EJ White (FSU commit)

Four-Star Wide Receiver Darryon Williams (FSU commit)

Wide Receiver Tylan Vickers

Four-Star Offensive Lineman Bryce Gilmore

Four-Star Offensive Lineman Johnnie Jones

Four-Star Offensive Lineman Zykie Helton

Four-Star Offensive Lineman G'Nivre Carr

Three-Star Offensive Lineman Mitchell Smith

Offensive Lineman Joel Ervin

Four-Star Defensive End Nolan Wilson

Four-Star Defensive Tackle Kendall Guervil

Three-Star Defensive Tackle Ben Boulware

Defensive Tackle Bryce Robinson

Four-Star Linebacker Duyon Forkpa Jr.

Four-Star Linebacker Malik Morris

Linebacker Rasheem Turner Jr.

Four-Star Defensive Back Lasiah Jackson

Four-Star Defensive Back Brody Jennings (Michigan commit)

Four-Star Amari Jones

Three-Star Defensive Back Lawrence Timmons

2027:

Four-Star Running Back Tranard Roberts

Running Back Mikel Stephen

Running Back Jerry Beard III

Running Back Noah Parker

Running Back Shanquez Foster

Wide Receiver Kaneilius Purdy

Wide Receiver Jamarin Simmons

Tight End Korz Loken

Tight End Tanner Kampert

Tight End Drew Follett

Offensive Lineman Shavezz Dixon

Offensive Lineman Madden Fredenburg

2028:

Running Back Anthony Howard Jr.

Running Back TJ Williamson

Wide Receiver Brysen Wright

Wide Receiver Cam Fuse

Wide Receiver Lamar garrison

Offensive Lineman Kewli Fielder

Defensive End Chase Foster II

Defensive End Asher Ghioto

Defensive Back Cyion Smith

READ MORE: Two Seminoles To Miss 'Extended Period' After Undergoing Procedures

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2024 Season

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

• Three Key Matchups For The Sunshine Showdown Between Florida State And Florida

• 'I Have My Own Grass To Mow' ... Billy Napier Declines To Address FSU's Struggling Season

 FSU Running Back Expected to Return in Season Finale Against Rival Florida

• Former FSU Running Back Entering NCAA Transfer Portal For Second Time

Published |Modified
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles Recruiting