Expected Recruiting Visitor List For Florida State's Game Against Florida Gators
The curtain will close on Florida State's 2024 season on Saturday night. After snapping a six-game losing streak last weekend, the Seminoles have a chance to end the campaign on a positive note with an upset victory against the Florida Gators.
The contest against the Gators was previously announced as a sell-out with Florida State looking for its third straight victory in the Sunshine Showdown. The Seminoles will also be celebrating senior day with 22 players set to be honored prior to kickoff.
The stands in Doak Campbell Stadium will be filled with fans as well as recruits from various classes. FSU is expecting nearly 60 recruits to attend the game, including 17 prospects who are members of the 2025 class, which is notable considering the Early Signing Period opens next week. The list includes eight prospects committed to the Seminoles; five-star offensive lineman Solomon Thomas, four-star offensive lineman Marion Nash Jr., four-star defensive tackle Kevin Wynn, four-star wide receiver EJ White, four-star wide receiver Darryon Williams, three-star linebacker Ethan Pritchard, three-star defensive back Max Redmon, and three-star kicker Brunno Reus.
There are a ton of other names worth monitoring who enter the weekend committed to other programs, including five-star defensive tackle Justus Terry (Georgia), four-star running back Ousmane Kromah (Georgia), four-star defensive tackle Myron Charles (Texas), and four-star linebacker Tavion Wallace (Arkansas), among others.
The recruits listed below are either expected to visit by Florida State, have been personally confirmed by us, or shared their intentions on social media.
2025:
Four-Star Running Back Ousmane Kromah (Georgia commit)
Tight End Jayden Beasley
Three-Star Wide Receiver Tae'Shaun Gelsey (UF commit)
Wide Receiver Shanard Clower
Five-Star Offensive Lineman Solomon Thomas (FSU commit)
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Mario Nash Jr. (FSU commit)
Three-Star JUCO Defensive End Rashod Bradley (Oklahoma State commit)
Five-Star Defensive Tackle Justus Terry (Georgia commit)
Four-Star Defensive Tackle Kevin Wynn (FSU commit)
Four-Star Defensive Tackle Myron Charles (Texas commit)
Three-Star JUCO Defensive Tackle Tyeland Coleman
Four-Star Linebacker Tavion Wallace (Arkansas commit)
Four-Star Linebacker Kellen Wiley Jr.
Three-Star Linebacker Ethan Pritchard (FSU commit)
Three-Star Defensive Back Max Redmon (FSU commit)
Three-Star Defensive Back Lo'Kavion Jackson (Mississippi State commit)
Three-Star Defensive Back/Athlete O'Lontae Dean
Three-Star Kicker Brunno Reus (FSU commit)
2026:
Four-Star Running Back Damarius Yates (Mississippi State commit)
Running Back Cam Phinizee
Four-Star Wide Receiver EJ White (FSU commit)
Four-Star Wide Receiver Darryon Williams (FSU commit)
Wide Receiver Tylan Vickers
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Bryce Gilmore
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Johnnie Jones
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Zykie Helton
Four-Star Offensive Lineman G'Nivre Carr
Three-Star Offensive Lineman Mitchell Smith
Offensive Lineman Joel Ervin
Four-Star Defensive End Nolan Wilson
Four-Star Defensive Tackle Kendall Guervil
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Ben Boulware
Defensive Tackle Bryce Robinson
Four-Star Linebacker Duyon Forkpa Jr.
Four-Star Linebacker Malik Morris
Linebacker Rasheem Turner Jr.
Four-Star Defensive Back Lasiah Jackson
Four-Star Defensive Back Brody Jennings (Michigan commit)
Four-Star Amari Jones
Three-Star Defensive Back Lawrence Timmons
2027:
Four-Star Running Back Tranard Roberts
Running Back Mikel Stephen
Running Back Jerry Beard III
Running Back Noah Parker
Running Back Shanquez Foster
Wide Receiver Kaneilius Purdy
Wide Receiver Jamarin Simmons
Tight End Korz Loken
Tight End Tanner Kampert
Tight End Drew Follett
Offensive Lineman Shavezz Dixon
Offensive Lineman Madden Fredenburg
2028:
Running Back Anthony Howard Jr.
Running Back TJ Williamson
Wide Receiver Brysen Wright
Wide Receiver Cam Fuse
Wide Receiver Lamar garrison
Offensive Lineman Kewli Fielder
Defensive End Chase Foster II
Defensive End Asher Ghioto
Defensive Back Cyion Smith
