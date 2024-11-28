Florida State's Top Commitment Expected To Return To Tallahassee This Weekend
Florida State is simply trying to hold on to its 2025 recruiting class with the Early Signing Period opening in less than a week. A growing list of prospects have flipped from the Seminoles this fall, including a trio of recruits who departed to join the rival Florida Gators earlier this month.
Five-star offensive lineman Solomon Thomas is the top-rated prospect in #Tribe25. Thomas has been pledged to the Seminoles since last December but is exploring his options after offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Alex Atkins was fired by the program. He visited LSU and Florida over the last two weekends.
In what is good news for Florida State, Thomas is expected to return to campus this weekend to watch the Seminoles take on the Gators. Head coach Mike Norvell will have the final opportunity to close on the elite recruit before he puts pen to paper. Plus, Norvell can sit down with Thomas and give him a plan to make him feel more comfortable about spending his future in Tallahassee.
This is an important trip as Florida State still doesn't officially have an offensive line coach. It seems like it might be hard to keep Thomas from flipping if there isn't some sort of idea of where the coaching search is leaning. After all, who would want to commit to a program without having an inkling of who their position coach will be?
The Seminoles have plenty of work to do to keep the Florida native in the fold. Thomas is one of three offensive linemen committed to FSU in the 2025 class along with four-star Mario Nash Jr. and four-star Peyton Joseph.
The 6-foot-4, 315-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 24 overall prospect, the No. 2 IOL, and the No. 4 recruit in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds 12 verbal commitments in #Tribe25 which ranks No. 46 in the country.
