FSU football legacy returning to Tallahassee for Virginia Tech game

Florida State flipped the talented legacy from Ohio State in October.

Sep 20, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reacts after a touchdown during the first half against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reacts after a touchdown during the first half against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Florida State's last home game of the 2025 season is on Saturday. That means this is the final time this year for recruits to experience a packed Doak Campbell Stadium.

It should be quite the environment, as Tallahassee at night pretty much always delivers. The Seminoles will be celebrating senior day and military appreciation weekend when the ball kicks off on Bobby Bowden Field.

The timing of the contest means a decent number of recruits will be in the stands for the matchup against Virginia Tech.

Florida State Legacy Corbyn Fordham Visiting For Second Time Since Flip

Chris Thomsen
FSU tight ends coach Chris Thomsen at a Tour of Duty conditioning workout on Feb. 13, 2020. Img 5129 / Wayne McGahee III/Democrat, Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Among the crop of talent will be three-star tight end and Florida State commitment, Corbyn Fordham.

The Seminole legacy flipped from Ohio State to FSU in early October. This will be Fordham's first trip to Tallahassee since the loss to Miami. It will also serve as his official visit.

During his senior season at The Bolles School, Fordham caught 23 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns. He added three tackles for loss and a sack on defense.

Corbyn Fordham
Corbyn Fordham/Twitter

The 6-foot-3.5, 215-pound tight end is regarded as the No. 629 overall prospect, the No. 33 TE, and the No. 78 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Fordham is the son of Todd Fordham, who played at Florida State from 1992-96 and was a member of the program's first national championship team in 1993. The elder Fordham spent a decade in the NFL.

Information On Florida State's 2026 class

Florida State holds 25 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 14 in the country.

The Seminoles previously landed four-star tight end Xavier Tiller.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Three-Star TE Corbyn Fordham

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Three-Star WR Jonah Winston

Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star DL Judah Daniels

Three-Star DL Franklin Whitley

Three-Star DE Chris Carbin

Four-Star LB Izayia Williams

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Three-Star LB Daylen Green

Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

