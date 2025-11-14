FSU football legacy returning to Tallahassee for Virginia Tech game
Florida State's last home game of the 2025 season is on Saturday. That means this is the final time this year for recruits to experience a packed Doak Campbell Stadium.
It should be quite the environment, as Tallahassee at night pretty much always delivers. The Seminoles will be celebrating senior day and military appreciation weekend when the ball kicks off on Bobby Bowden Field.
The timing of the contest means a decent number of recruits will be in the stands for the matchup against Virginia Tech.
Florida State Legacy Corbyn Fordham Visiting For Second Time Since Flip
Among the crop of talent will be three-star tight end and Florida State commitment, Corbyn Fordham.
The Seminole legacy flipped from Ohio State to FSU in early October. This will be Fordham's first trip to Tallahassee since the loss to Miami. It will also serve as his official visit.
During his senior season at The Bolles School, Fordham caught 23 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns. He added three tackles for loss and a sack on defense.
The 6-foot-3.5, 215-pound tight end is regarded as the No. 629 overall prospect, the No. 33 TE, and the No. 78 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Fordham is the son of Todd Fordham, who played at Florida State from 1992-96 and was a member of the program's first national championship team in 1993. The elder Fordham spent a decade in the NFL.
Information On Florida State's 2026 class
Florida State holds 25 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 14 in the country.
The Seminoles previously landed four-star tight end Xavier Tiller.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Three-Star TE Corbyn Fordham
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Three-Star WR Jonah Winston
Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star DL Judah Daniels
Three-Star DL Franklin Whitley
Three-Star DE Chris Carbin
Four-Star LB Izayia Williams
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Three-Star LB Daylen Green
Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
