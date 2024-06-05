FSU Football On Shortlist For Blue-Chip Offensive Lineman Ahead Of July Decision
The Tallahassee summer brings a lot of heat. That carried over onto the recruiting trail last year when Florida State's coaching staff landed the bulk of their #Tribe24 class in July and August. A similar trend might be waiting in the wings over the next few weeks with a large crop of recruits set to officially visit the Seminoles throughout June.
Four-star offensive lineman Dontrell Glover plans to make his decision shortly after his trip to FSU. Earlier this week, Glover revealed that he'll make his announcement on July 1 with four schools in the running for his services. Outside of the Seminoles, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee also made the cut.
The Georgia native will be one of the recruits checking out the Seminoles during a busy recruiting weekend from June 21-23. He recently officially visited South Carolina with trips scheduled to Georgia (June 7-9) and Tennessee (June 14-16) later this month.
Most of his playing time as a junior came at left tackle for Langston Hughes High School. He projects as an interior prospect at the college level. The Seminoles do have one offensive line recruit already committed in five-star Solomon Thomas.
The 6-foot-2, 315-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 284 overall prospect, the No. 16 IOL, and the No. 34 recruit in Georgia in the 2025 class.
