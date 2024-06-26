Lengthy Blue-Chip Wide Receiver Commits To Florida Gators Over FSU Football
One day after Florida State added a blue-chip wide receiver to its 2025 class, another prospect on the recruiting board has committed to an in-state rival.
On Wednesday, four-star wide receiver Joshua Moore announced on social media that he was pledging to the Florida Gators over the Seminoles. This isn't a big shock after Moore took an unofficial visit to Gainesville last week. He was in Tallahassee for an official visit earlier this month but it wasn't enough to land his services in the end.
Moore is coming off a junior season where he caught 50 passes for 835 yards and nine touchdowns while guiding West Broward High School to a playoff berth. He's a big-bodied receiver who could develop into a dynamic playmaker at the next level.
The 6-foot-4, 205-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 196 overall prospect, the No. 25 WR, and the No. 28 recruit in Florida in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
The sting of seeing a recruit commit to the Gators is certainly lessened by Florida State's addition of four-star CJ Wiley on Tuesday. The coaching staff is also pursuing prospects such as five-star Kaliq Lockett, four-star Vernell Brown, four-star Daylan McCutcheon, four-star Malik Clark, and four-star Dallas Wilson (Oregon).
The Seminoles hold six verbal commitments in their 2025 class which ranks No. 63 in the country.
