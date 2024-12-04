#Tribe25 Early Signing Period Tracker for the Florida State Seminoles
The Early Signing Period has arrived as prospects in the 2025 class prepare to sign with programs over the next couple of days. Head coach Mike Norvell and his staff have plenty of work to do to climb the rankings before the end of Friday.
Florida State enters Wednesday with 14 verbal commitments. All of those prospects are expected to sign during the Early Signing Period even though some members of the class won't make it to campus until the summer. The Seminoles are fighing to hold onto five-star offensive lineman Solomon Thomas and four-star defensive tackle Kevin Wynn.
FSU holds the No. 38 class in the country according to 247Sports. The Seminoles might be able to crack the top-20 depending on how some of the decisions play out with targets such as four-star linebacker Tavion Wallace, four-star running Ousmane Kromah, and four-star defensive end LaJesse Harrold, among others.
We’ll track each signing below of all of the prospects that FSU is involved with along with their signing times, info, and more.
*Prospects are listed in their expected respective order of signing. All listed times are EST.
Committed Prospects:
— Mario Nash Jr., Four-Star Offensive Lineman
Signing Time: 10:30 a.m.
Info: Kemper County High School, De Kalb, MS
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 280-pounds
— Darryll Desir, Three-Star Defensive Lineman
Signing Time: 1:30 p.m.
Info: Norland High School, Miami, FL
Measurables: 6-foot-4.5, 240-pounds
— Mandrell Desir, Three-Star Defensive Lineman
Signing Time: 1:30 p.m.
Info: Norland High School, Miami, FL
Measurables: 6-foot-3.5, 240-pounds
— Gregory Xavier Thomas, Four-Star Defensive Back
Signing Time: 2:00 p.m.
Info: American Heritage High School, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 190-pounds
— Max Redmon, Three-Star Defensive Back
Signing Time: 2:45 p.m.
Info: Cardinal Newman High School, West Palm Beach, FL
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 280-pounds
— Solomon Thomas, Five-Star Offensive Lineman
Signing Time: N/A. Expected to sign on Wednesday.
Info: Raines High School, Jacksonville, FL
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 315-pounds
— Kevin Wynn, Four-Star Defensive Tackle
Signing Time: N/A. Expected to sign on Wednesday.
Info: Greene County High School, Greensboro, GA
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 320-pounds
— Chase Loftin, Four-Star Tight End
Signing Time: N/A. Expected to sign on Wednesday.
Info: Millard High School, Omaha, NE
Measurables: 6-foot-6, 215-pounds
— Kevin Sperry, Four-Star Quarterback
Signing Time: N/A. Expected to sign on Wednesday.
Info: Guyer High School, Denton, TX
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 200-pounds
— Ethan Pritchard, Three-Star Linebacker
Signing Time: N/A. Expected to sign on Wednesday.
Info: Seminole High School, Sanford, FL
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 205-pounds
— Teriq Mallory, Three-Star Wide Receiver
Signing Time: N/A. Expected to sign on Wednesday.
Info: Cheshire Academy, Cheshire, CT
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 190-pounds
— Jordan Scott, JUCO Three-Star Wide Receiver
Signing Time: N/A. Expected to sign on Wednesday.
Info: Southwest Mississippi Community College, Appomattox, VA
Measurables: 6-foot-7, 215-pounds
— Tyeland Coleman, JUCO Three-Star Defensive Lineman
Signing Time: N/A. Expected to sign on Wednesday.
Info: Northwest Mississippi Community College, Terry, MS
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 285-pounds
— Brunno Reus. Three-Star Kicker
Signing Time: N/A. Expected to sign on Wednesday.
Info: Venice High School, Venice, FL
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 190-pounds
Targets that Florida State is pursuing:
— Sean Poret, Three-Star Offensive Lineman (committed to USF)
Signing Time: 9:00 a.m.
Info: Riverwood High School, Atlanta, GA
Measurables: 6-foot-0.5, 175-pounds
— Tavion Wallace, Four-Star Linebacker (committed to Arkansas)
Signing Time: 9:30 a.m.
Info: Appling County High School, Baxley, GA
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 215-pounds
— TJ Alford, Four-Star Linebacker (committed to Ohio State)
Signing Time: 2:30 p.m.
Info: Vero Beach High School, Vero Beach, FL
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 210-pounds
— Ousmane Kromah, Four-Star Running Back (committed to Georgia)
Signing Time: N/A. Expected to sign on Wednesday.
Info: Lee County High School, Leesburgh, GA
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 205-pounds
— Tae'Shaun Gelsey, Three-Star Wide Receiver (committed to Florida)
Signing Time: N/A. Expected to sign on Wednesday.
Info: Riverside High School, Jacksonville, FL
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 215-pounds
— LaJesse Harrold, Four-Star Defensive End
Signing Time: N/A
Info: Gaither High School, Tampa, FL
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 215-pounds
— Tylon Lee, Three-Star Defensive End (committed to Ole Miss)
Signing Time: N/A
Info: Pace High School, Milton, FL
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 245-pounds
— Jayvan Boggs, Four-Star Wide Receiver (committed to UCF)
Signing Time: N/A
Info: Cocoa High School, Cocoa, FL
Measurables: 6-foot-0.5, 200-pounds
— Teddy Hoffmann, Three-Star Wide Receiver (committed to FAU)
Signing Time: N/A
Info: Atlantic High School, Delray Beach, FL
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 270-pounds
— Chastan Brown, Four-Star Offensive Lineman
Signing Time: N/A
Info: Northside High School, Warner Robins, GA
Measurables: 6-foot-7, 270-pounds
