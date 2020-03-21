FSU AM: Noles Lose a 2022 QB Commit, and Vote for Coach Ham for COY Award

Here's all the daily FSU News that is fit to click.

Football

Big News on the recruiting front. Mike Norvell and staff lost a class of 2022 QB commit out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL. David Visser breaks down with exclusive quotes from SI's Director of Football Recruiting, John Garcia Jr.

The Seminoles offered a top DB last week. Here is David Visser's breakdown of the offer and FSU's history with top DB recruits.

Basketball

VOTE FOR COACH HAM for the Naismith Men's Basketball Coach of the Year Award.

Ummmm, the ACC digital team put together the top five dunks of the past season, and you'll be surprised who was not number one. And people wonder why Men's Hoops team coined "New Blood" in response to the classic Carolina Schools "Blue Bloods" mentality.

COVID-19

The Athletic Department put together a video of Seminole Athletes encouraging the public to adhere to Government Guidelines regarding the Coronavirus pandemic, and some general messages of hope and optimism.

Golf

Did you Know?.. that I spoke with John Pak last week and will be publishing an article about his experience at FSU and what he's up to during the COVID-19 break? Also, this...