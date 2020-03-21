AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

FSU AM: Noles Lose a 2022 QB Commit, and Vote for Coach Ham for COY Award

Shawn Allen

Here's all the daily FSU News that is fit to click.

Football

Big News on the recruiting front. Mike Norvell and staff lost a class of 2022 QB commit out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL. David Visser breaks down with exclusive quotes from SI's Director of Football Recruiting, John Garcia Jr. 

The Seminoles offered a top DB last week. Here is David Visser's breakdown of the offer and FSU's history with top DB recruits.

Basketball

VOTE FOR COACH HAM for the Naismith Men's Basketball Coach of the Year Award.

Ummmm, the ACC digital team put together the top five dunks of the past season, and you'll be surprised who was not number one. And people wonder why Men's Hoops team coined "New Blood" in response to the classic Carolina Schools "Blue Bloods" mentality. 

COVID-19

The Athletic Department put together a video of Seminole Athletes encouraging the public to adhere to Government Guidelines regarding the Coronavirus pandemic, and some general messages of hope and optimism.

Golf

Did you Know?.. that I spoke with John Pak last week and will be publishing an article about his experience at FSU and what he's up to during the COVID-19 break? Also, this...

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Madness Muted: Storylines We Missed Out On, From FSU & Across the 2020 NCAA Tournament that Never Was

It's always fun. But this tourney could have been really special, for the Seminoles and beyond.

David Visser

FSU's 2022 Quarterback Commit Severs Ties With 'Noles: Why? SI's Q&A May Provide Answers

A recruiting shakeup.

David Visser

2022's Top Safety Gets an Offer from FSU Football-- Will He Join the Tradition of Top DBs to Pick the 'Noles? (With Video)

More talent in the Seminole secondary?

David Visser

FSU AM: A 2022 Linebacker Offer and Even More Awards for the Men's Hoops Team

Can the Seminoles pluck a lineback out of LSU's back yard? Can Men's Basketball win even more awards? Looks like you'll have to click here to find out the answers.

Shawn Allen

What's Next for Former FSU QB Jameis Winston?

With his time in Tampa coming to end, it's time to look at where Jameis Winston could land.

Mike Settle

by

Mike Settle

2022 Linebacker Earns FSU Football Offer-- Check Out His Highlights

The 'Noles go knocking in the national champs' backyard.

David Visser

The Case for Coach Ham: FSU's Leonard Hamilton Announced as Naismith College Coach of the Year Finalist

Breaking down the criteria to judge some stout competition.

Mitch Schmidt

by

David Visser

FSU AM: What's Next for Winston, Hamilton Named COY Finalist, and FSU's COVID-19 Fund

What's next for former Nole QB Jameis Winston after Tom Brady signs in Tampa, and the award keep coming for the FSU Hoops program- Leonard Hamilton named finalist for Coach of the Year Award

Shawn Allen

FSU AM: Football Loses Its Spring Game and Booster Tour, but How Would They Do in a 64-Team Bracket Playoff?

Losing the Spring Game hurts, but losing the Booster Tour is worse. Where are the Noles seeded in a 64-team bracket? Trent Forrest wins another award, and Meat thumbs his nose at UF.

Shawn Allen

by

David Visser

FSU Basketball an Early Top-10 Team for 2020-2021 Season

Elite again?

David Visser