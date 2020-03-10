Five Questions with FSU's Hurdle Squad: The Best in the NCAA

It's no small feat to have one athlete make the NCAA Championship, let alone be considered the favorite. But having three sprinters reach NCAAs ranked in the Top Ten in the same event, that's special.

The 60m Hurdle Sprint Squad is comprised of Trey Cunningham, Caleb Parker, and Braxton Canaday. Cunningham is the top seed in the event and has not lost a race to another collegiate sprinter all year. Parker is the 4th seed nationally, and Braxton the 10th.

Cunningham, a junior has run an NCAA best 7.51, and is only separated by .1 between he and Parker, a Senior, and .19 with Canaday, also a Junior. These are fractions of second, razor thin margins that don't just tick away, they fleet away. They are imperceptible in daily life, but in the 60m from the start line to the finish line, they are the difference between a championship or not even making finals.

NCAA Indoors are this Friday and Saturday, March 13-14, in Albuquerque. 60mH prelims will be on Friday at 6:30 PM MST, and the Finals on Saturday at 5:10 PM.

In the afterglow of the Noles 13th Indoor Title, I caught up with the Hurdle Squad to pick his brain with five short but wide ranging questions.

What makes this squad so successful?

TC:. The squad is successful because it is a culmination of natural talent and hard work put in against each other day in and day out at practice. We also have a pretty good camaraderie off the track as well.

BC: Our desire to win makes this squad so successful. I think deep down we all want that number one spot and in track there will only be one winner. Every day is a challenge, our talent levels are identical so we all know that we have to maintain our bodies to be able to perform every practice. If we all do our jobs the success is inevitable.

CP: Our wanting to be better makes this team great. The entire group is never satisfied, even after a new pr each is of us is still locked in looking for somewhere in our craft we can improve.

Best and worst practice work out? Why?

TC: The worst practice, for me, is the longer timed runs we did. Essentially you just run for the allotted amount of time and this is done during conditioning. I hate having to get in shape. It’s possibly the hardest part of the whole training process for me.

BC: The best practices are when we can line up together and go head to head to head. It is so fun we Coach Kane takes the restraints off and lets us go after it. The worse practice was the 45 second time trial, he lined me up on the outside and being the shortest I knew I could never slow down or the long strides of Caleb and Trey would catch surly creep up on me. I ran my heart out that day, every other practice can be challenging but we have partners to lean on so they are always manageable.

CP: Best workout is gap drill, mainly because in this workout we work a lot of technique focusing on staying y’all and moving through numerous hurdles at a high speed. Worst would have to be out 45 sec. timed run, conditioning was the toughest we’ve ever experienced and to finish it with that was not the easiest job.

Favorite FSU sport that’s not Track and why?

TC: Softball because I have gotten to know a bunch of the women on the team and have grown up going to softball games my whole life. It also helps they have been pretty amazing during my time here and the crowd is like no other on a Spring night.

BC: My favorite sport that is not track would have to be basketball. Personally because my talents on the oval translate to the court. I would have to say I am the best shooter in our pact, Trey might have something to say about that but he keeps avoiding me when I challenge him to a 3-point contest.

If the question was pertaining to sports to just watch I would still pick our basketball team. We are ranked in the top 10 and watching them ball is always fun.

CP: Favorite FSU sport that’s not track would be football, I’ve loved long before I started running and I attended as many games as possible once I step on campus.

Favorite spot to eat in Tallahassee? What’s your order?

TC: My top three favorite spots to eat in Tallahassee are: Z. Bardhi’s, Lofty Pursuits and Backwoods Crossing. Some sort of pasta, followed by bread and more bread can never go wrong. Lofty Pursuits hits my sweet tooth every time. Backwoods Crossing has one of the best steaks I have had in town.

BC: I love food, to pick one spot would be doing the other places a great disservice. However if I to suggest one place to go first I would point you to the pricey Table 23. I love brunch, so anything on their Sunday brunch menu would be great

CP: Favorite spot to eat in Tallahassee would be Relish, it’s a Burger place where you can customize your burger or sandwich however you wish. 5 star rating...

Who’s the best dressed on the squad?

TC: Personally, I think I am the best dressed out of us. I have to change out of my outfits and into practice clothes a lot of the time. People on the team also ask me what to wear sometimes.

BC: Okay, so I bet they both said they were the best dressed. You should be glad I am here to tell you the truth. Trey can dress nice but he only has one swag "the classic man". Caleb usually does a good job with the typical "athlete" outfits sweats, nice hoodie, and some cool shoes. I know for a fact I am the best because I can pull off both of their go to looks with ease. The drip is unmatched. I am sorry they have to hear it like this, but hey, the truth hurts.

CP: Me of course, I don’t wear many of my outfits around the team but I tend to turn my fair share of heads when I throw something nice on.