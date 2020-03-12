FSU AM: The NCAA Responds to COVID-19 Threat

Here's all the daily Florida State news that's fit to click.

As organizations put in measures to stop the rapid spread of COVID-19, these news and notes don't seem that important. However, they are true for the moment in which they occurred and need to be documented. Yet, it's important to remember that these will change rapidly over the next days and weeks.

That being said, while the NBA has suspended their regular season with the discovery of an infected player, the NCAA has decided to play the tournament without fans.

Football

Kennan Milford visited the football program yesterday. He's a local Tallahassee WR/S from the Maclay School.

Noles QB commit out of IMGA, Chad Mascoe, is looking healthy after sustaining a knee injury last year.

Basketball

Jay Bilas has the Seminoles in his top tier of teams who can win the National Championship.

Some may say the NCAAT not be played. Others suggest that the top 4 in the AP Poll should just move on to the Final Four. In a related story, FSU has moved up to the fourth spot in said poll.

Baseball

Coming off the victory in Hog Town, the Mike Martin Jr.'s team beat Illinois State 7-4 at the Dick. They were led by Reese Albert's two dongs and the second game in a row with no errors.

Track and Field

The NCAA Indoor Championships start today. Here's a round table discussion with FSU's hurdle crew. They have the 1-4-10 best hurdlers in the nation. The team is expected to finish Top-8 with a decent shot at Top-4 behind three stacked events, the 60m, 60mH, and Long Jump.