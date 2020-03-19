FSU AM: What's Next for Winston, Hamilton Named COY Finalist, and FSU's COVID-19 Fund

Football

Former Seminole QB, Jameis Winston, has been supplanted as starter in Tampa Bay by Tom Brady. What's next for Winston? Our Mike Settle explores the many potential landing spots.

Head Coach Mike Norvell released a statement yesterday regarding the ACC's decision to cancel all athletic and recruiting activities. In case you missed it, David Visser discussed the fallout for the first year head coach and his program.

Basketball

Leonard Hamilton has been named one of four finalist for the Naismith Coach of the Year. Mitch Schmidt wrote about why Coach Ham should win the award over the other three finalists.

FSU Men's Hoops continues to celebrate their historic season- as they should. They earned it.

Where are the Seminoles ranked in the way too early Top 25?

CBSSports' Gary Parrish argues why no team should claim the 2019-2020 National Championship.

Pitt Sophomore Guard, Trey McGowens, is transferring. He was their third leading scorer and led the team in minutes and shots per game. This is a decent loss for the program, but it doesn't suck for the Noles as Pitt has defeated Florida State the last two years.

Baseball

NCBWA has released it's final rankings. Looks like Junior finished his first, albeit abbreviated, season ranked 13th, with 12-5 record including that final game at McKethan.

COVID-19

FSU Ticket Office and Seminole Boosters is announcing that any person who has tickets for Spring events can receive a refund, or they can donate the money to the Boosters or to the newly established COVID-19 fund.