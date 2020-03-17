FSU AM: Jaiden Lars-Woodbey Earns a Prestigious Award, 'Noles in the NFL Draft, & Our Exclusive Interview with Joe Gruters

Here's all your daily FSU news that is fit to click.

Football

Not one, not two, not three, but four. That's right, the 'Noles have four players on Matt Miller's NFL Draft Big Board. Our own David Visser takes a look at who those potential draft picks are-- at least they aren't Big Marv and Tamorrion Terry.

"Thor" or as his birth certificate says, Jaiden Lars-Woodbey was named an FSU Torchbearer. It's an impressive award for anyone at the University, let alone an athlete.

Basketball

Virginia Tech's leading scorer, Landers Nolley II, is not happy and looking to transfer. Could he be headed to the Seminoles? Jeff Goodman is reporting that seven schools have already contacted him.

Last week, Joe Gruters, a State Senator from the Sarasota area introduced and helped pass a resolution naming the Florida State Hoops team National Champions, in light of the NCAA Tournament cancellations. We caught up with Senator Gruters and asked him about how and why he passed the bill. Here's our exclusive.

Golf

COVID-19 has halted all athletic operations including recruiting, but the Golf team is leaving this right here, in case any recruits were wondering. Also, they just want everyone to know that John Pak and Jamie Li are are really good.