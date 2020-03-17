AllSeminoles
FSU AM: Jaiden Lars-Woodbey Earns a Prestigious Award, 'Noles in the NFL Draft, & Our Exclusive Interview with Joe Gruters

Shawn Allen

Here's all your daily FSU news that is fit to click.

Football

Not one, not two, not three, but four. That's right, the 'Noles have four players on Matt Miller's NFL Draft Big Board. Our own David Visser takes a look at who those potential draft picks are-- at least they aren't Big Marv and Tamorrion Terry.

"Thor" or as his birth certificate says, Jaiden Lars-Woodbey was named an FSU Torchbearer. It's an impressive award for anyone at the University, let alone an athlete.

Basketball

Virginia Tech's leading scorer, Landers Nolley II, is not happy and looking to transfer. Could he be headed to the Seminoles? Jeff Goodman is reporting that seven schools have already contacted him.

Last week, Joe Gruters, a State Senator from the Sarasota area introduced and helped pass a resolution naming the Florida State Hoops team National Champions, in light of the NCAA Tournament cancellations. We caught up with Senator Gruters and asked him about how and why he passed the bill. Here's our exclusive.

Golf

COVID-19 has halted all athletic operations including recruiting, but the Golf team is leaving this right here, in case any recruits were wondering. Also, they just want everyone to know that John Pak and Jamie Li are are really good.

David Visser
David Visser

Editor

JLW has really conducted himself beyond admirably since getting to Tally from Cali.

Football

You Can't Go Home, But You Can't Stay Here: FSU's International Athletes Face Unintended Consequences of Canceled NCAA Activities

International student athletes can't return to their home countries, and the scholarship money is drying up in Tallahassee.

Shawn Allen

4 'Noles Make Latest 2020 NFL Draft Big Board

Maybe not a podium-- but a payday.

David Visser

FSU Basketball: National Champions? State Senator Joe Gruters Passed Legislation Saying So: Exclusive Interview

One day after the NCAA canceled its championship tournament, Joe Gruters, and the Florida Senate, resolved that FSU is the 2020 National Champ. We caught up with him to ask about his legislation.

Shawn Allen

FSU AM: The Noles are Simulated into the Final Four, but Do They Make it Beyond?

No games are being played, but that hasn't stopped the simulations!

Shawn Allen

FSU's Trent Forrest: Success On & Off the Court

The measure of a player isn't in raw statistics, but in how he'll be remembered.

Kent.Olsen

Shawn Allen

FSU AM: A 5-Star DT has the Noles in the his Top-5, Basketball was named National Champions

Victory Vaka has the Seminoles in his Top-5, The Florida Senate has named the basketball team National Champions, and Christian Ponder is looking for help to feed children with food insecurity

Shawn Allen

Updates on FSU's 2022 QB Commit & a WR Target

Good news from the recruiting trail.

David Visser

Blue-Chip California Defensive Tackle Has FSU in His Top 5

Trench monster part two?

David Visser

FSU AM: An OL Recruit Sneaked in a Visit before the Recruiting Ban-- & Should the 'Noles Be National Champs?

Mike Norvell found another offensive lineman before the ACC/NCAA stopped recruiting, and legislation to make Seminoles hoops national champions

Shawn Allen

FSU Basketball Getting Top-10 Odds to Win 2021 National Title

Waiting until next year stinks. But it could be worse.

David Visser

Kent.Olsen