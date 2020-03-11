FSU AM: Can Norvell Live Up to National Expectations? Another Award for Hamilton, and the Noles finally took down UF in baseball.

Football

What's Mark Schlabach think of Norvell and his goals at Florida State? He shares his thoughts among others in his ACC Spring Preview.

Several recruits were in town for the second day of spring practice.

Basketball

What the odds that the Noles win the ACCT? Great question, so glad you asked. And kudos for Chip Patterson for picking the Fightin Hamiltons. (Also petitioning the university to change the mascot after this year)

The awards keep rolling in for Coach Ham. This time from the AP.

Baseball

IT HAPPENED. Last night Mike Martin Jr and the Meat Sweats took down the school in Gainesville for the first time in 12 tries. The Seminoles won with two runs, nine hits, and no (!) errors. UF is currently the No. 1 team in the NCAA according to D1 Baseball.

If you had any question if Meat has a little what for in him, then check this tweet.