AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

FSU AM: Can Norvell Live Up to National Expectations? Another Award for Hamilton, and the Noles finally took down UF in baseball.

Shawn Allen

Football

What's Mark Schlabach think of Norvell and his goals at Florida State? He shares his thoughts among others in his ACC Spring Preview.

Several recruits were in town for the second day of spring practice.

Basketball

What the odds that the Noles win the ACCT? Great question, so glad you asked. And kudos for Chip Patterson for picking the Fightin Hamiltons. (Also petitioning the university to change the mascot after this year)

The awards keep rolling in for Coach Ham. This time from the AP.

Baseball

IT HAPPENED. Last night Mike Martin Jr and the Meat Sweats took down the school in Gainesville for the first time in 12 tries. The Seminoles won with two runs, nine hits, and no (!) errors. UF is currently the No. 1 team in the NCAA according to D1 Baseball.

If you had any question if Meat has a little what for in him, then check this tweet.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

KenPom Doesn't Give FSU Basketball Great Shot to Win ACC Tournament

Bulletin-board material.

David Visser

by

David Visser

FSU's Leonard Hamilton Wins ACC Coach of the Year

After a 26-5 regular season, Leonard Hamilton earns a well-deserved award.

Shawn Allen

by

Shawn Allen

FSU Basketball Rooting Guide: Wednesday, March 11

Losing the (daily rooting) battle to win the war.

David Visser

5 Questions with FSU's Hurdle Squad: The Best in the NCAA

The 'Noles have 3 of the Top 10 60m hurdlers in the NCAA. We caught up with the trio.

Shawn Allen

by

slpadea

FSU Basketball Rooting Guide: Tuesday, March 10

Championship week rolls on.

David Visser

FSU AM: A New Football Commit Out of Georgia and Basketball flirting with an NCAAT 1-Seed

Norvell continues to make progress on the recruiting trail while men's basketball continues to prove itself as an elite team.

Shawn Allen

FSU AM: Norvell offers another QB, DT. Did Dennis Dodd Really Think 'Nole Fans wanted Urban Myer? Plus, Basketball Celebrations

Organized Practices, blue-chip QB recruits, and Ham going Ham. All that and the Sandy Noles win their 200th in program history.

Shawn Allen

by

David Visser

Pair of Seminoles Named Second-Team All-ACC

Recognizing real.

David Visser

by

Mitch Schmidt

FSU Basketball's Patrick Williams Earns ACC 6th Man of the Year Honors

An unselfish contributor earns praise.

David Visser

by

David Visser

How has the Top Seed Fared in the ACC Tournament?

Brackets, history, and numbers? Pardon my nerdery.

David Visser