FSU AM: Odds the 'Noles are Back in the CFB Playoff? What about to win 2021 NCAAT? Plus, Former Seminole CB signs with a New Team.

Football

The Seminoles are listed within the Top-20 teams to make the College Football Playoff. Wait, what?? Yep, BetOnline.com has the program that has only practiced together three times under a new head coach grouped with 19 of the other best teams in country. David Visser goes into more detail here.

One of the better players FSU recruited and developed out of the Lost Decade was Xavier Rhodes. Rhodes, an NFL Pro Bowler, was released by the Vikings earlier this off season. Who did he sign with, and what were the terms of his contract? We have all the details right here.

Basketball

That's the sound of teardrops on the hardwood as Nole fans morn the loss of another basketball player to the NBA Draft. First Devin Vassell took his talents to the League, now Patrick Williams announced the same intentions. Mitch Schmidt looks at how Williams will fit in the NBA and how Coach Ham will replace the uber athletic Power Forward.

What are the odds for FSU's basketball team to win the NCAA Tournament? CBSSports has the full list.

The NCAA Tournament is the money maker for the NCAA. It bases all its revenue projections on the tournament, specifically sharing to schools at every level and operating Championships. Yesterday, the NCAA announced they will severely curtail the revenue sharing to their member schools. SI's Pat Forde goes into detail how this will affect member institutions far and wide.

The Men's Hoops Team has produced solid NBA talent over the last five years, and they are not afraid to talk about it.

COVID-19

Softball Head Coach and all around Life Coach Lonni Alameda encourages the public to continue to take precaution.