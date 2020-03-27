AllSeminoles
FSU AM: Odds the 'Noles are Back in the CFB Playoff? What about to win 2021 NCAAT? Plus, Former Seminole CB signs with a New Team.

Shawn Allen

Football

The Seminoles are listed within the Top-20 teams to make the College Football Playoff. Wait, what?? Yep, BetOnline.com has the program that has only practiced together three times under a new head coach grouped with 19 of the other best teams in country. David Visser goes into more detail here.

One of the better players FSU recruited and developed out of the Lost Decade was Xavier Rhodes. Rhodes, an NFL Pro Bowler, was released by the Vikings earlier this off season. Who did he sign with, and what were the terms of his contract? We have all the details right here.

Basketball

That's the sound of teardrops on the hardwood as Nole fans morn the loss of another basketball player to the NBA Draft. First Devin Vassell took his talents to the League, now Patrick Williams announced the same intentions. Mitch Schmidt looks at how Williams will fit in the NBA and how Coach Ham will replace the uber athletic Power Forward.

What are the odds for FSU's basketball team to win the NCAA Tournament? CBSSports has the full list.

The NCAA Tournament is the money maker for the NCAA. It bases all its revenue projections on the tournament, specifically sharing to schools at every level and operating Championships. Yesterday, the NCAA announced they will severely curtail the revenue sharing to their member schools. SI's Pat Forde goes into detail how this will affect member institutions far and wide.

The Men's Hoops Team has produced solid NBA talent over the last five years, and they are not afraid to talk about it.

COVID-19

Softball Head Coach and all around Life Coach Lonni Alameda encourages the public to continue to take precaution.

Football

Reacting to FSU Football Getting Top-20 Odds to Make, & Win, 2020's College Football Playoff

Handicappers are buying in, for now. But questions persist.

David Visser

Former Standout FSU Cornerback Has New NFL Home

Talent travels.

David Visser

Second Florida State Player Declares Intentions for NBA Draft: Where Is He Projected to Be Taken?

Patrick Williams lifts off for the NBA.

Mitch Schmidt

FSU AM: Another Offer goes to a 4-Star WR, Jaiden Lars-Woodbey is featured by the University, and a long form interview with FSU Golfer John Pak.

The Coronavirus may have cut back on in person recruiting, but Norvell and Staff are handing out offers still.

Shawn Allen

Picking Every Game in 2020's NCAA Tournament: FSU Basketball Makes a Deep Run

The Seminoles streak into elite territory.

David Visser

FSU AM: RB Transfer Receives Eligibility, Two Offers to 4-Star Recruits, and FSU Strength Coach Featured in Workouts

Football is as active as they are allowed to be, meanwhile, how are Seminoles training for the 2020 Olympics affected by the postponement to 2021?

Shawn Allen

With the Olympics Postponed, What Happens to Seminoles Training for the Games?

Trey Cunningham, the standout track and field athlete, has his training schedule altered for the now 2021 Olympics in Tokyo.

Shawn Allen

FSU Football Offers Pair of Blue-Chip 2022 Prospects

New 'Noles?

David Visser

FSU RB Jashaun Corbin has been granted immediate eligibility

The former Aggie and top high school prospect can play right away for the 'Noles in 2020

Mike Settle

FSU AM: Another 4-Star DB Offer, Devin Vassell Declares for the NBA

Shazz Preston is offered, Devin Vassell declares for the Draft, and Jack Nicklaus opens Seminole Legacy Golf Course

Shawn Allen