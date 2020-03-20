AllSeminoles
FSU AM: A 2022 Linebacker Offer and Even More Awards for the Men's Hoops Team

Shawn Allen

Javae Gilmore, a 2022 line backer prospect, earned an offer from the Seminoles. Here is David Visser's run down of Gilmore.

Today would have been the second full day of the Men's NCAA Tournament. What could have been... that's a sentiment many around the college basketball world are feeling. Here are the story lines we were looking forward to.

Patrick Williams gets a mention in this article from The Undefeated as a player whose NCAA career is likely over.

The Men's Hoops team has taken to calling themselves the "New Blood" of the ACC- Coach Ham had said following the last regular season game that they'll never be the Blue Bloods. Here is a season recap video from the team that was given the hashtag "New Blood."

#NewBlood

Florida State gets some love in The Athletic's year end awards.

Hey this guy looks familiar. Everyone is looking for #Content, and The Timberwolves are cycling through their players shouting out where they went to school. It's a nice reminder of how far Ham has brought the program in the last five years.

Look who has finished his first season in Cyprus. David Nichols has started his professional career well.

COVID-19

The NBA was the first American professional sports league to have a player test positive for the coronavirus, but it how has now reached the NFL. New Orleans Head Coach Sean Payton has announced that he has tested positive.

2022 Linebacker Earns FSU Football Offer-- Check Out His Highlights

The 'Noles go knocking in the national champs' backyard.

David Visser

Madness Muted: Storylines We Were Looking Forward To, From FSU & Across the 2020 NCAA Tournament that Never Was

It's always fun. But this tourney could have been really special, for the Seminoles and beyond.

David Visser

The Case for Coach Ham: FSU's Leonard Hamilton Announced as Naismith College Coach of the Year Finalist

Breaking down the criteria to judge some stout competition.

Mitch Schmidt

David Visser

FSU AM: What's Next for Winston, Hamilton Named COY Finalist, and FSU's COVID-19 Fund

What's next for former Nole QB Jameis Winston after Tom Brady signs in Tampa, and the award keep coming for the FSU Hoops program- Leonard Hamilton named finalist for Coach of the Year Award

Shawn Allen

FSU AM: Football Loses Its Spring Game and Booster Tour, but How Would They Do in a 64-Team Bracket Playoff?

Losing the Spring Game hurts, but losing the Booster Tour is worse. Where are the Noles seeded in a 64-team bracket? Trent Forrest wins another award, and Meat thumbs his nose at UF.

Shawn Allen

David Visser

What's Next for Former FSU QB Jameis Winston?

With his time in Tampa coming to end, it's time to look at where Jameis Winston could land.

Mike Settle

Allthingssports28

FSU Basketball an Early Top-10 Team for 2020-2021 Season

Elite again?

David Visser

ACC Officially Cancels All Sports Through End of 2019-2020 Academic Year, Provides Refund Information

A logical progression.

David Visser

Shawn Allen

Spring Football Game, Seminole Boosters Tour Canceled: FSU AD David Coburn & Head Coach Mike Norvell Issue Statements

Hearing from the guys in charge.

David Visser

Mike Norvell's Seminole Boosters Tour a Bigger Loss for FSU Football than Spring Game Cancellation

Dollars and cents > hollers and scents.

David Visser