FSU AM: A 2022 Linebacker Offer and Even More Awards for the Men's Hoops Team

Javae Gilmore, a 2022 line backer prospect, earned an offer from the Seminoles. Here is David Visser's run down of Gilmore.

Today would have been the second full day of the Men's NCAA Tournament. What could have been... that's a sentiment many around the college basketball world are feeling. Here are the story lines we were looking forward to.

Patrick Williams gets a mention in this article from The Undefeated as a player whose NCAA career is likely over.

The Men's Hoops team has taken to calling themselves the "New Blood" of the ACC- Coach Ham had said following the last regular season game that they'll never be the Blue Bloods. Here is a season recap video from the team that was given the hashtag "New Blood."

Florida State gets some love in The Athletic's year end awards.

Hey this guy looks familiar. Everyone is looking for #Content, and The Timberwolves are cycling through their players shouting out where they went to school. It's a nice reminder of how far Ham has brought the program in the last five years.

Look who has finished his first season in Cyprus. David Nichols has started his professional career well.

COVID-19

The NBA was the first American professional sports league to have a player test positive for the coronavirus, but it how has now reached the NFL. New Orleans Head Coach Sean Payton has announced that he has tested positive.