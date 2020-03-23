FSU AM: OL Recruit Puts Noles in Top 8 and Big Improvement from Scary Terry

Here's all the daily FSU News that is fit to click.

Football

Yesterday was Scary Terry's Birthday. It looks like the last year, errrr, the hiring of Mike Norvell has been good to him.

Very Large Human (TM) and Offensive Line recruit, Jared Wilson, has placed FSU in his top eight. The former UGA commit would fill the very important need of OL for the Noles. David Visser gives background on Wilson and his recruiting process.

Three-star DB prospect, and South Carolina commit, Demarko Williams, received an offer from Norvell and Co. Look, if the letter isn't signed, then offers can still be made. It's like The Notebook but college football edition. And yes, I've seen The Notebook.

What's next for former Seminole Running Back, Devonta Freeman? Our Mike Settle looks ahead to potential franchises for Freeman to sign with.

Cam Akers is projected in the Third Round by USATODAY's latest mock draft. See to which team he's going?

Basketball

Patrick Williams had a really good season. Stadium remembers and shared his highlights.

Coach Ham joined The Molly Fletcher Podcast to discuss building the FSU Hoops program. It's long form, and frankly, I'd love for Ham to provide more insight like this.

The ACC Digital Team put up Trent Forrest's Senior Highlights. It's pretty great quarantine watching.

Baseball

Here's an insightful article from the Orlando Sentinel about Mike Martin Jr and what his team will look like going forward. There are still questions to iron out regarding who gets scholarships for returning Spring Sports athletes.

Track and Field

Trey Cunningham is up for the USTFCCCA athlete of the year award. Voting takes place on Monday with an announcement to follow this week.