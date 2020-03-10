AllSeminoles
FSU AM: A New Football Commit Out of Georgia and Basketball flirting with a NCAAT 1-Seed

Shawn Allen

Here's all the daily FSU News that's fit to click.

Football

Parker Self out of South Paulding, GA, has committed to the Noles. He's a 6'2", 190lbs WR from the 2020 class.

Cameron Miller, a Memphis WR that the Seminoles have offered, has been invited to the ESPN Elite Underclassman camp.

Basketball

Have you followed our Basketball coverage? It's a plethora of analysis and statistical breakdown. Do yourself a favor and check in on all the great content.

How have 1-seeds fared in the ACCT? David Visser has your answer. Spoiler Alert: it's better than you think.

Turk wins the Defensive Spear for his performance in the final regular season game against BC.

The Men's team is No. 4 in both the AP and the Coaches.

Which begs the question, should the Noles get a 1-seed in the NCAAT?

Meanwhile, the Women's Hoops team moved up to No. 18 in the latest AP poll.

Football

