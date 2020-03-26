AllSeminoles
FSU AM: Another Offer goes to a 4-Star WR, Jaiden Lars-Woodbey is featured by the University, and a long form interview with FSU Golfer John Pak.

Here's all the daily FSU News that is fit to click.

Samuel Mbake out of IMG Academy, received an offer from the Seminoles. Mbake is a four-star receiver, and the top rated in the state. Norvell and Co. are staying busy tho they aren't able to actually meet with players.

Remember when Cam Akers went off against Syracuse last year? Also remember when Noles fans were grasping at straws trying to justify that the program wasn' in disorder? Thank goodness for Cam. Anyways, it was on ACCN last night. Here are some highlights.

FSU Athletic Department are doing mini-bios on athletes department wide. It is a very cool premise, and the first up is Jaiden Lars-Woodbey. It goes live on social media platforms and their webpage at 11:00 AM today. Check it out.

How far would the Noles have made it in the NCAA Tournament? It's a question most in Seminole Nation are asking themselves. Pat Forde did a mock bracket and simulated it out. You can read David Visser's breakdown here.

Did you know that yesterday was the 48th anniversary from when the FSU Basketball team took on the UCLA Bruins in the NCAA Tournament Final?

I interviewed John Pak for AmateurGolf.com. John is a top five amateur in the world, and one of the more prolific golfers in FSU history. It's a long form interview where he discusses his junior game, why he chose FSU, winning the ACC individual championship, and his favorite place to eat in Tallahassee.

Picking Every Game in 2020's NCAA Tournament: FSU Basketball Makes a Deep Run

The Seminoles streak into elite territory.

FSU AM: RB Transfer Receives Eligibility, Two Offers to 4-Star Recruits, and FSU Strength Coach Featured in Workouts

Football is as active as they are allowed to be, meanwhile, how are Seminoles training for the 2020 Olympics affected by the postponement to 2021?

FSU Football Offers Pair of Blue-Chip 2022 Prospects

New 'Noles?

With the Olympics Postponed, What Happens to Seminoles Training for the Games?

Trey Cunningham, the standout track and field athlete, has his training schedule altered for the now 2021 Olympics in Tokyo.

FSU RB Jashaun Corbin has been granted immediate eligibility

The former Aggie and top high school prospect can play right away for the 'Noles in 2020

FSU AM: Another 4-Star DB Offer, Devin Vassell Declares for the NBA

Shazz Preston is offered, Devin Vassell declares for the Draft, and Jack Nicklaus opens Seminole Legacy Golf Course

Former Georgia Commit has FSU Football in His Top 8

A promising prospect from Carolina.

What's Next for Former FSU RB Devonta Freeman?

Freeman's time with the Falcons is over so let's take a look at where he could land next.

South Carolina Defensive Back Commit Gets FSU Offer

Courting a Gamecock.

FSU AM: OL Recruit Puts Noles in Top 8 and Big Improvement from Scary Terry

COVID-19 has shut down athletic activities, but the Seminoles are still making waves with recruits

