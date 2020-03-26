FSU AM: Another Offer goes to a 4-Star WR, Jaiden Lars-Woodbey is featured by the University, and a long form interview with FSU Golfer John Pak.

Here's all the daily FSU News that is fit to click.

Football

Samuel Mbake out of IMG Academy, received an offer from the Seminoles. Mbake is a four-star receiver, and the top rated in the state. Norvell and Co. are staying busy tho they aren't able to actually meet with players.

Remember when Cam Akers went off against Syracuse last year? Also remember when Noles fans were grasping at straws trying to justify that the program wasn' in disorder? Thank goodness for Cam. Anyways, it was on ACCN last night. Here are some highlights.

FSU Athletic Department are doing mini-bios on athletes department wide. It is a very cool premise, and the first up is Jaiden Lars-Woodbey. It goes live on social media platforms and their webpage at 11:00 AM today. Check it out.

Basketball

How far would the Noles have made it in the NCAA Tournament? It's a question most in Seminole Nation are asking themselves. Pat Forde did a mock bracket and simulated it out. You can read David Visser's breakdown here.

Did you know that yesterday was the 48th anniversary from when the FSU Basketball team took on the UCLA Bruins in the NCAA Tournament Final?

Golf

I interviewed John Pak for AmateurGolf.com. John is a top five amateur in the world, and one of the more prolific golfers in FSU history. It's a long form interview where he discusses his junior game, why he chose FSU, winning the ACC individual championship, and his favorite place to eat in Tallahassee.