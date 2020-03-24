AllSeminoles
FSU AM: Another 4-Star DB Offer, Devin Vassell Declares for the NBA

Shawn Allen

Here's all the daily FSU News that is fit to click.

On Saturday, South Carolina Commit and 4-star wide receiver/defensive back recruit, Shazz Preston announced that he earned an offer from Florida State. He's a bigger body and has fairly impressive tape. Let's see if the offer changes his mind about where he wants to go to school.

Despite the athletic related moratorium, FSU Football is still putting out decent content. Here is an intriguing burst of photos showing Bryan Robinson with a great body control and catching the pass in traffic. He's only a freshman, so this must have come during the three Spring Practices before they were shut down.

Unsurprisingly, Davin Vassell declared for the NBA Draft. We'll see players make business decisions earlier than normal since their seasons ended... well, earlier than normal. Our Mitch Schmidt breaks down Vassell's draft prospects, calling him a "3 and D" prospect, that is so valued in the modern NBA.

In case you missed it, the Seminole Legacy Golf Course opened March 7. It is a redesign by Jack Nicklaus, whose designs are considered extraordinarily difficult. The facility also features practices areas for the Men's and Women's Golf Teams. For being the oldest educational institution in the State, and for being in the golf capital of the world, it is about time FSU has a world class golf facility.

