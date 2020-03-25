AllSeminoles
FSU AM: RB Transfer Receives Eligibility, Two Offers to 4-Star Recruits, and FSU Strength Coach Featured in Workouts

Shawn Allen

Here's all the daily FSU news that is fit to click.

Football

Big news for the Seminoles! Former Texas A&M Running Back, Jashaun Corbin, has been granted immediate eligibility since transferring to Florida State this Spring. Mike Settle digs into the details here.

FSU has offered a pair of four-star recruits-- one on each side of the ball.

CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli has a piece on 20 teams hurt by lack of Spring Practice. Take a guess if the Noles, who have their third head coach in four years, is on the the list.

The Athletic's Andy Staples took some advice from Strength Coaches around the country on how to keep training at home. Featured, Florida State's own Josh Storms.

Basketball

Guess who won more awards???

Women's Hoops Senior, Kiah Gillespie, was named All-American. These basketball programs are soooooo good.

Golf

A cool feature from the Seminoles Golf Twitter account is their retrospective on the best players that have come through the program.

Olympics

Florida State is home to several Olympic hopefuls, specifically in Track and Field. Through conference call yesterday, I talked with Trey Cunningham and Bob Braman about the postponement of the 2020 Games in Tokyo, and how it affects Trey's training and career.

