FSU AM: Football Loses Its Spring Game and Booster Tour, but How Would They Do in a 64-Team Bracket Playoff?

Here's all the daily FSU news that is fit to click

The ACC made its final decision in response to COVID-19 and athletic activities. Everything will be canceled through the remaining 2019-2020 academic school year. This means no Spring game. It also means no Booster Tour for Mike Norvell. David Visser explains why losing the tour is a bigger blow than losing the Spring Game.

Where would the Seminoles fall in a 64-team bracket style football playoff? Would they even make it? ESPN posed this hypothetical, and it might be the kind of thing that takes your mind off COVID-19 for a little while.

Trent Forrest earned a spot on the Academic All American Team.

If you haven't already, read Kent Olsen's wonderful retrospective on Forrest's career. 

With the official closing of the 2020 Baseball season, Mike Martin Junior and the Meat Sweats wanted to remind you who won the last game in UF's McKethan Stadium. Anybody else get the feeling that the tone in the baseball program is a little different than past years?

COVID-19 Fallout

Cancelling competitions and limiting mass events was the right thing for both the NCAA and ACC to do. However, there were unintended consequences for student-athletes, especially international students on financial assistance. Read a more detailed explanation here.

Mike Norvell's Seminole Boosters Tour a Bigger Loss for FSU Football than Spring Game Cancellation

Dollars and cents > hollers and scents.

Spring Football Game, Seminole Boosters Tour Canceled: FSU AD David Coburn & Head Coach Mike Norvell Issue Statements

Hearing from the guys in charge.

FSU AM: Jaiden Lars-Woodbey Earns a Prestigious Award, 'Noles in the NFL Draft, & Our Exclusive Interview with Joe Gruters

COVID-19 isn't stopping Thor from receiving the Torchbearer award or the NFL from drafting its next crop of players (presumably).

ACC Officially Cancels All Sports Through End of 2019-2020 Academic Year, Provides Refund Information

A logical progression.

You Can't Go Home, But You Can't Stay Here: FSU's International Athletes Face Unintended Consequences of Canceled NCAA Activities

International student athletes can't return to their home countries, and the scholarship money is drying up in Tallahassee.

4 'Noles Make Latest 2020 NFL Draft Big Board

Maybe not a podium-- but a payday.

FSU Basketball: National Champions? State Senator Joe Gruters Passed Legislation Saying So: Exclusive Interview

One day after the NCAA canceled its championship tournament, Joe Gruters, and the Florida Senate, resolved that FSU is the 2020 National Champ. We caught up with him to ask about his legislation.

FSU AM: The Noles are Simulated into the Final Four, but Do They Make it Beyond?

No games are being played, but that hasn't stopped the simulations!

FSU AM: 5-Star DT Has 'Noles in His Top-5, Basketball Named National Champions

Victory Vaka has the Seminoles in his Top-5, The Florida Senate has named the basketball team National Champions, and Christian Ponder is looking for help to feed children with food insecurity.

FSU's Trent Forrest: Success On & Off the Court

The measure of a player isn't in raw statistics, but in how he'll be remembered.

Kent.Olsen

