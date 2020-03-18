FSU AM: Football Loses Its Spring Game and Booster Tour, but How Would They Do in a 64-Team Bracket Playoff?

Here's all the daily FSU news that is fit to click

Football

The ACC made its final decision in response to COVID-19 and athletic activities. Everything will be canceled through the remaining 2019-2020 academic school year. This means no Spring game. It also means no Booster Tour for Mike Norvell. David Visser explains why losing the tour is a bigger blow than losing the Spring Game.

Where would the Seminoles fall in a 64-team bracket style football playoff? Would they even make it? ESPN posed this hypothetical, and it might be the kind of thing that takes your mind off COVID-19 for a little while.

Basketball

Trent Forrest earned a spot on the Academic All American Team.

If you haven't already, read Kent Olsen's wonderful retrospective on Forrest's career.

Baseball

With the official closing of the 2020 Baseball season, Mike Martin Junior and the Meat Sweats wanted to remind you who won the last game in UF's McKethan Stadium. Anybody else get the feeling that the tone in the baseball program is a little different than past years?

COVID-19 Fallout

Cancelling competitions and limiting mass events was the right thing for both the NCAA and ACC to do. However, there were unintended consequences for student-athletes, especially international students on financial assistance. Read a more detailed explanation here.